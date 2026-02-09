Liverpool star Curtis Jones could be sold by the club's sporting director Richard Hughes this summer

Curtis Jones will demand firm assurances over his long‑term future at Liverpool before the summer, with the midfielder increasingly concerned that the club are preparing to move him on, as TEAMtalk sources confirm interest from Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League sides.

Jones was heavily linked with Inter Milan in January after the Serie A side held talks over a potential deal. While the 25‑year‑old did not shut the door on their interest, the approach served as a wake‑up call – alerting him to the possibility that Liverpool may now view him as expendable.

Jones is an important member of Arne Slot’s squad but isn’t a regular in the manager’s team sheets, having started 10 of Liverpool’s 25 Premier League games this season.

A Reds academy graduate, Jones is currently Liverpool’s only senior Scouse player, following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer.

Jones has just over 16 months left on his current contract, and discussions over an extension have taken place in recent months.

Sources indicate those talks had been progressing, but we’re told they have since stalled following Liverpool’s openness to a possible exit during the winter window.

Inter remain admirers of the midfielder, but we understand that Tottenham are one of four Premier League clubs are also showing interest in his situation, along with three more from around Europe…

Tottenham in the mix for Liverpool star

TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham held conversations with Liverpool about Jones before ultimately moving for Conor Gallagher last month.

Spurs remain attentive to his situation, as do Newcastle United, while Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries.

Palace view him as a potential successor to Adam Wharton, and Forest are weighing him up as a replacement for Elliott Anderson – with both midfielders expected to depart this summer.

Interest is not limited to England. As mentioned, Inter Milan remain keen, and Champions League contenders Atalanta are also monitoring developments closely.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have been alerted to his potential availability and are tracking the situation with growing interest.

Jones, for his part, wants clarity. He remains committed to fighting for his place, but he will seek concrete assurances from Liverpool before deciding whether his future lies at Anfield or elsewhere.

However, Reds boss Arne Slot has sent club overlords FSG a defiant message over why keeping Jones at Anfield – a player he considers as the heartbeat of his side owing to his Toxteth upbringing – is paramount, with the homegrown midfielder featuring regularly under his management.

