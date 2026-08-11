Liverpool are continuing their pursuit of some exciting targets this summer, but as many as eight stars could depart Anfield as Andoni Iraola’s new-look Reds side begins to take shape, per a reliable source.

The Merseysiders completed the signing of versatile defender Ronald Araujo on Monday, and he joins other new additions Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet at Anfield.

The next big task for Iraola and Co is to bring in a long-term replacement for Mo Salah, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola remains a top target, while his teammate, Ibrahim Mbaye, is being eyed by the Reds as a cheaper alternative, as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

However, outgoings are also on the horizon for Liverpool and The Athletic have outlined the eight stars most likely to leave this summer.

The first is midfielder Curtis Jones, with the outlet backing up our reporting that he remains a top target for Inter Milan.

It’s noted that as yet, Inter have not shown a willingness to match Liverpool’s €40million (£34m / $46m) valuation.

However, we do understand that the Serie A giants are looking at selling players to help fund a potential move, with Newcastle target Davide Frattesi among them, as TEAMtalk shared in an update this morning.

The two other senior stars who may follow Jones out of the exit door are Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

The report notes that Tottenham are interested in Gakpo, as, again, we have consistently repoted, though are yet to submit any formal offers for the Dutch international just yet.

Federico Chiesa also ‘continues to weigh up alternatives to staying at Anfield’, as he considers going elsewhere in pursuit of more consistent playing time.

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Five exciting Liverpool youngsters could leave on loan

Alongside Jones, Gakpo and Chiesa, five Liverpool youngsters could be loaned out this summer, per The Athletic’s report.

It’s likely not all of them will be allowed to leave before the start of the season as they ‘may be needed as cover,’ they add.

“Calum Scalon has interest from both Cardiff City — where he spent the second half of last season on loan — and Sheffield Wednesday. He’s likely to be among the first on the move,” the report notes.

“QPR are interested in Luke Chambers. James McConnell has a stack of clubs in the Championship showing admiration as well as Leicester City in League One.”

“Kieran Morrison’s performances on tour have opened up new loan opportunities, including a couple in the Netherlands.

“Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Koumas are likely to stick around a little longer before decisions are made on their next steps, but Ifeanyi Ndukwe is expected to leave after the friendly with Como on Sunday.

“The 18-year-old Austrian centre-back has impressed this summer and is weighing up strong offers from Portugal, Germany and Denmark while other clubs in Belgium, France and Spain remain interested.

“Ndukwe also has offers back in his homeland but is focused on a new challenge elsewhere in Europe.”

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