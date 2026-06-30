Two most likely stars to leave Liverpool named, but Iraola gives attacker final chance

A reliable report has named which two Liverpool stars are the ‘most likely’ to leave this summer, though a forgotten attacker will be given a final chance to shine by Andoni Iraola.

The arrival of Iraola will spell good news for some at Anfield and bad news for others. There’ll be no U-turn on Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian icon still in line to depart despite having a year remaining on his contract.

And according to The Athletic, the next two stars who are ‘most likely’ to follow Salah out are Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa.

There are chances for others to go too, most notably Cody Gakpo, but it’s Jones and Chiesa who according to The Athletic at least, are on the way out.

The report read: ‘Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa are the most likely to leave this summer, although both will still need talks with new head coach Andoni Iraola first.

‘Inter have submitted two bids for Jones — the last, around €25million (£21.7m; $28.7m) — this summer, but both have fallen short of the number for Liverpool to consider selling.’

As mentioned, Serie A champions Inter have pursued Jones who himself has approved a switch to the San Siro.

However, Liverpool’s valuation of Jones – believed to be around £40m – has resulted on talks between the two clubs stalling.

Ordinarily, Jones might be worth £40m, though he only has a year remaining on his contract. Inter, perhaps understandably, view £40m as expensive given the circumstances.

Chiesa’s future looks like it will lay back in his home country of Italy, though at which club is still to be determined.

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Andoni Iraola gives Harvey Elliott another shot

One rarely-spotted attacker who is being given a final chance to prove his worth is Harvey Elliott.

The 23-year-old is back at Anfield after a nightmare loan spell with Aston Villa. Like Jones, Elliott has entered the final year of his deal, though Iraola wants to view him up close and personal in pre-season first before deciding whether to stick or twist.

If Elliott fails to take his opportunity and doesn’t impress Iraola, a transfer to Crystal Palace could be on the cards.

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Sky Sports stated: ‘Palace are also understood to be monitoring Harvey Elliott’s situation at Liverpool.

‘Elliott will be given the chance to stake his claim in the Liverpool squad under new head coach Andoni Iraola.’

Adding their take on Elliott’s situation, The Athletic added: ‘Harvey Elliott is also in need of regular games next season and will assess his options closer to the start of the campaign.’