Midfielder makes Liverpool ‘demands’ as FSG hand Easter deadline to contract rebel

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has made it clear what needs to happen for him to sign a new contract, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), give an ultimatum to Ibrahima Konate over a new contract.

Jones was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, but the midfielder is still at Liverpool. The 25-year-old came through the Liverpool youth academy to establish himself in the first team and is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2027.

Curtis Jones makes Liverpool demands

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Tottenham are still interest in Jones, who has drawn attention from Newcastle United, too.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries about Jones.

We understand that while Jones has ‘demanded assurances’ over his long-term future before signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The midfielder is concerned that Liverpool were willing to move him on in the middle of the season.

Jones has made 210 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists in the process.

The English midfielder has made 10 starts in the Premier League and four starts in the Champions League for Arne Slot’s side so far this campaign.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ibrahima Konate contract ultimatum

Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool, too, is far from certain.

Real Madrid have revived their interest in Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have made it clear to Konate that they need a final answer from him on his future by Easter.

We understand that senior figures at Liverpool do not want the situation to be unresolved when the season ends.

Liverpool want to hand Konate a new contract and are in talks with the France international centre-back.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Newcastle United identify Sandro Tonali replacement

Graeme Bailey has also reported Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tonali was offered to Arsenal on the final day of the winter transfer window, and Liverpool have since joined the race for the Italy international midfielder.

Newcastle do not want to sell Tonali, but the Premier League club are in the process of identifying potential replacements.

According to CaughtOffSide, Newcastle United want former Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton as Tonali’s replacement.

Liverpool told Morton to Lyon in the summer of 2025, and the 23-year-old’s performances for the Ligue 1 club have impressed Newcastle.