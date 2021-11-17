Liverpool get fresh blow as star out for ‘number of weeks’ with freak injury

Liverpool have confirmed that Curtis Jones must spend a few more weeks out with a “freak” eye injury suffered earlier this month.

Jones has proved a solid addition to manager Jurgen Klopp’s team following his rise into the first team. In fact, he played a senior role last term amid a host of Reds’ midfield problems.

While he has not had as much game time this season, he has enjoyed standout moments. Indeed, he had a part to play in all five of Liverpool’s Champions League goals against Porto.

He was therefore due to feature in the squad for the Reds’ clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield at the start of November. However, Klopp revealed he suffered an eye injury in training.

According to club doctor Jim Moxon, though, the nature of the injury will keep him out for a while longer.

“It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period,” Moxon told the Reds’ official website.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return.

“It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

Liverpool shortlist Serie A trio as a defender deal is close Liverpool have reportedly shortlisted a trio of players from Serie A, as one deal is said to be close for a Brazilian defender, with more updates on Federico Valverde and Mohamed Salah.

“We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

Jones has played nine matches in all competitions this season, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

Defender and starlet out, impressive Serie A duo in – how Liverpool could fare in January

Liverpool are also currently without Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino due to hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson has been sent for a scan for an identical issue after Scotland duty during the international break.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane also received knocks, but both trained on Tuesday.

Roy Keane advice for Liverpool star

One Liverpool player who has impressed during the international break is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England right-back notched three assists in the Three Lions’ 10-0 win over San Marino on Monday.

Roy Keane admitted that, after a tough spell at times last season, he has got back to doing what he does best – crossing the ball into the right areas.

However, he admitted that the 23-year-old may have to adapt if he is to get a regular role. Indeed, England have a plethora of right-back options.