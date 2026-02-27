Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been linked with Manchester City

Amid speculation linking Dominik Szoboszlai with Manchester City, another Liverpool midfielder has been suggested as a player who could flourish at the Etihad Stadium under manager Pep Guardiola.

Amid talks between Liverpool and Szoboszlai over a new contract, there have been rumours that Manchester City are keen on the 25-year-old Hungary international midfielder.

Hungarian outlet, Hir TV, was first to report Man City’s interest in Szoboszlai back in November 2025.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are confident that Szoboszlai will sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield, despite interest from Real Madrid, as well.

Szoboszlai is not the only Liverpool midfielder who is good enough for Man City, with a journalist noting that Curtis Jones, too, has what it takes to star for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ian Doyle, Chief Liverpool FC Writer for The Liverpool Echo, believes that Jones has the attributes to play for Man City.

During a Q&A on The Liverpool Echo, Doyle responded when replying to a Liverpool fan claiming that Jones is not good enough for the Reds: “Well, that’s a statement rather than a question.

“And I have to disagree. Jones is an excellent footballer and Liverpool are probably the best team for his talents to flourish, although he also has the makings of a Manchester City player also.

“Do his attributes work better in the Champions League and at international level compared to the less technical and more physically-demanding Premier League? There’s probably a bit of truth in that.

“Perhaps Jones is hampered by being so versatile in terms of the optics, although that variety has helped him rack up more than 200 appearances for Liverpool, which in itself means there should be no question marks over whether he’s good enough.

“And as always with these things, public comments from his team-mates show his value to the squad and the team.

“His colleagues know his qualities.

“Jones will always be divisive in the eyes of some supporters because he came through the Academy system and didn’t cost a huge transfer fee.”

Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool – sources

Tottenham were interested in signing Jones from Liverpool in the January transfer window, and we understand that the north London club are still keen on the midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on February 6, 2026, that Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Jones.

Newcastle United are also interested in the midfielder, with the Magpies of the belief that the 25-year-old England international would be able to replace Sandro Tonali in the team, should they have to sell the Italian star.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 9, 2026, that talks between Liverpool and Jones’ camp over a new deal have stalled.

Liverpool’s willingness to sell Jones in the January transfer window is the reason, with sources telling us that the midfielder wants assurances over his long-term future at Anfield before committing to a new contract.

Inter Milan and Atalanta are monitoring Jones, who is the subject of interest from German club RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, too.

Jones came through the Liverpool academy to establish himself in the first team.

The midfielder, who is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, has made 11 starts in the Premier League and four starts in the Champions League for Arne Slot’s side so far this campaign.

