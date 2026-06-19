Liverpool have been set a deadline by Inter Milan as the Serie A side attempt to wrap up the signing of Curtis Jones as quickly as possible, according to reports, while Brighton’s Yasin Ayari has responded to links with Anfield.

The Reds have already lost Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson on free transfers with the pair joining Real Madrid and Tottenham respectively.

Mohamed Salah is also set to leave to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere after announcing his decision to leave earlier this year, while Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and others have also been linked with moves away from Liverpool.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Jones has already said yes to a move to Inter Milan this summer with the Italian club looking to do a deal for around €20m.

However, Liverpool are looking for more like €30m this summer to help them fund their own new signings and Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport have revealed that Inter Milan are looking to have the midfielder ‘available in Germany starting July 16th’.

The Italian outlet adds: ‘The Jones situation is different. There’s still confidence in reaching an agreement with Liverpool, but the Reds remain resistant, as they intend to cash in on the English midfielder’s €30 million sale, including a percentage of his future resale value. Inter, for their part, are stuck with around 20 players and are waiting, confident in the player’s desire and a contract expiring in just a year.

‘But aside from the World Cup squad (six: Akanji, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Bonny, Lautaro, and Thuram), Chivu will be able to begin his training camp with a large portion of his squad available. Both the “old” and the new players.’

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Liverpool transfer target responds to speculation

There have been claims in recent weeks that Liverpool have Brighton midfielder Ayari on their list of potential targets this summer with the Sweden international starring in his country’s opening match of the tournament.

Responding to speculation that he has been in negotiations over a move to Liverpool, Ayari told Fotbollskanalen: “I’m in the World Cup bubble, as they say. I don’t have a clue about anything. Everyone else is taking care of it for me. I’m just here and focusing on the World Cup.”

Brighton have already signed Zadok Yohanna from Ayari’s old club AIK Fotboll and the Swede insists he will “take care” of the 18-year-old next season.

Ayari added: “It will be fun. I haven’t seen much of him in the Swedish league, but it will be fun to start and see how he goes.

“I will take care of him, but many people will take care of him. It’s a family club, so it should go well.”

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