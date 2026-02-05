Liverpool manager Arne Slot has told Fenway Sport Group in no uncertain terms that the club cannot afford to lose homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones amid rising claims a move to Inter Milan could be resurrected in the summer, and with a well-informed journalist providing a bleak update on talks over a new deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder is now the sole Scouse representative in the senior Liverpool squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold opted to leave at the end of his contract last summer and make a high-profile move to Inter Milan. Described as the heartbeat of the side owing to his Toxteth roots, Jones has racked up 209 appearances in his nine seasons in the Liverpool first team.

However, with his current deal due to expire in around 16 months, it emerged at the back end of the January window that Italian giants Inter Milan had opened talks over a surprise move to bring the six-times capped England midfielder to the San Siro.

Ultimately, the move failed to get off the ground with our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, making it plainly clear why the Reds were not in a position to sanction the switch.

But with little to no progress made over a contract extension, it’s been reported that Inter Milan are ready to make an even stronger push to seal his signing come the summer.

Slot, though, is not happy at the prospect of losing a midfielder he has come to increasingly rely on and whom he has picked in 76 matches across his 18 months in the job so far – a vast portion of his total number of appearances achieved so far for his boyhood club.

Facing the media, Slot made it crystal clear why Jones must stay.

“He has played a lot of minutes and has been unlucky in the sense that midfield is the only line where we haven’t had injuries,” Slot stated.

“We kept him because we have players but we need players in these positions. At the moment, we need to start midfielders in different positions, so that line gets smaller and smaller.

“We kept him; his situation hasn’t changed for us. He is one of 16 outfield players we have available, with two young players in Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, so it would be strange if we let anyone go.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Slot makes Jones feelings clear as journalist says he’s ‘unlikely to sign’

When asked if he wants Jones to stay, Slot confirmed talks over a new deal had yet to get off the ground.

Talks are not taking place here. Talks are taking place in other places in this building. The moment we have any news, we’ll share it here. We are all aware that he has only 18 months left, so that’s all I can say.”

Slot’s update comes amid concerns aired by Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch, who has outlined his fears that Jones now looks ‘unlikely’ to sign a new contract, prompting fears the Reds will be left with no choice but to cash in.

“I’ll almost be surprised now if he signs a new contract,” he told Anfield Index’s YouTube channel. “This interest has got out there, and it is being clearly welcomed by the player.”

With his exit potentially leaving Liverpool without both depth and a Scouse identity, Lynch has questioned if the Reds have done enough to convince Jones to sign a new deal.

“I just think it’s pretty terrible for Liverpool,” he said. “He’s your only Scouser in the team now. You’ve developed him since he was seven or eight. Is there really not a world where you can give him a contract he’s happy with?

Highlighting what he brings to the team, Lynch continued: “He’s still playing an awful lot of games. He’s genuinely useful. He’s not just filling space.

Expressing further concerns, Lynch concluded: “It doesn’t feel like he’s got his head on getting a contract signed and staying long-term.

“Liverpool are probably going to have to make a decision in the next 12 months.”

Liverpool latest: Huge Van Dijk hint; winger departs; Elliott plan fails

Meanwhile, Slot has revealed Liverpool’s central defensive plan amid lingering doubts over Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, and with Jamie Carragher expecting ANOTHER defender to sign alongside Jeremy Jacquet, a world-class Italian star has seemingly given the transfer nod.

With succession planning very much the buzz phrase at Anfield, the Reds have reportedly entered into ‘formal discussions’ to sign an ‘explosive’ all-round ‘modern attacker’ in a £50m deal.

The player in question could present the Reds with a successor to Mo Salah, with the Reds told to expect a giant offer to come their way in a matter of weeks after a domino effect transfer was sealed.

In other news, Liverpool have reached an agreement for an out-of-window transfer and with a teenager winger ending his five-year stay to join a second-tier club.

And finally, Liverpool have held emergency talks with Aston Villa to modify the terms of Harvey Elliott’s loan agreement, and the BBC have revealed the outcome of those discussions.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.