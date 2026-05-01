Curtis Jones has greenlit a transfer that will see him end his long association with Liverpool, as per a report, while the Reds already know which Premier League midfielder they aim to sign this summer.

Jones is understood to be open to the idea of leaving Anfield to become a key starter at a new club. He loves Liverpool, having been born in the city and joined their academy aged just nine, but he feels a transfer could kickstart his career.

Inter Milan made contact for the midfielder in January and are competing with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for his transfer this summer.

According to Sportitalia, Davide Frattesi is a ‘virtually certain departure’, and Inter have identified Jones as his replacement.

The Nerazzurri ‘flirted’ with the idea of signing Jones mid-season but are planning a ‘permanent offer’ once the transfer window reopens.

Inter have been given a lift as they have ‘gained the approval’ of the 25-year-old to make a move.

Liverpool’s exact price tag has yet to emerge, though they could accept around £40-50million for their academy graduate.

It emerged on April 16 that Tottenham are hoping to sign both Jones and Andy Robertson if they avoid relegation to the Championship. Spurs have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Robertson, who is available on a free transfer.

We revealed last month that Villa are planning a ‘concrete move’ to win the chase for Jones.

Our sources state that it is possible both Jones and Alexis Mac Allister leave Merseyside this summer. Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as the player to revamp their midfield options.

Palace are aware of Liverpool’s interest and have given Wharton a £70m price tag, which would be their record sale.

Recent reports suggest Jones is ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool as he is not a guaranteed starter in midfield, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is no agreement between the two parties over a new contract.

With Jones’ current terms set to expire in June 2027, that is an issue.

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Liverpool could let ‘phenomenal’ player depart

Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant would be frustrated to see Jones leave. He said earlier this week: “We should keep him just for his versatility, it’s great.

“You can put him anywhere in the midfield or at right-back. You need that.

“He’s a local lad, he knows and loves the club, and he can help a lot of the players understand certain things as well.

“Ultimately, the last few games, he’s been phenomenal – one of the top performers.

“So, we should offer him a contract because this squad is dwindling. There are a lot of key players leaving and you need to keep the core. He’s a local lad and we have already lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“Offer him a contract, and ultimately, it’s up to him if he wants to go somewhere where he can play week in, week out, but all the club can do is offer.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool have made an approach for a new €60m (£52m) target, and he shares similarities with Mohamed Salah.