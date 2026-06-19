Liverpool ace already knows superb £80m star will replace him – journalist

Curtis Jones could be the next star to leave Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones believes one of two players will take his place at Anfield this summer, according to a reporter.

There have already been big changes at Liverpool ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot as head coach. Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have all left the club on free transfers, signalling the end of an era, though Liverpool are stepping up plans to rebuild the squad with new signings.

The Reds have confirmed the capture of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, beating Newcastle United to the deal by triggering his €40million (£34.5m) release clause.

Liverpool have also offered a whopping €100m (£86m) for fellow winger Yan Diomande, but RB Leipzig are aiming to keep him.

Jones could be the next player to depart Merseyside amid interest from Inter Milan and Aston Villa.

As per journalist Marco Barzaghi (cited by Rousing the Kop), Jones expects Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton or Bournemouth ace Alex Scott to replace him at Liverpool.

Barzaghi said: “Jones expects Liverpool to move for targets such as Wharton or Scott, who already knows Iraola.”

Providing the latest on Inter’s pursuit of Jones, Barzaghi added: “Inter’s offer is €20m (£17m), while Liverpool’s asking price is €30m (£26m); there is still a gap between the two sides.”

Out of Wharton or Scott, Iraola would probably rather sign the latter. He knows Scott very well, having played a key role in his development at Bournemouth.

But Liverpool officials hold long-standing interest in Wharton, meaning the former Blackburn Rovers talent will also be firmly considered.

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Wharton, Scott considered by Liverpool

Aston Villa have surprisingly been tipped to beat Liverpool to Scott. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are pushing to sign the Cherries gem before Liverpool with a £60m bid.

Wharton will be more expensive than Scott, as Palace value their player at £70-80m.

We revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of Wharton.

But Iraola’s side will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 22-year-old.

Returning to Jones, we understand he has rejected Villa in favour of joining Inter.

Reports in the Italian press claim Liverpool have been set a deadline to sell their academy graduate by Inter, otherwise the Serie A giants will move onto different targets.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United have both been given a boost as they chase Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.