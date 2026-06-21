Curtis Jones considers his time at Liverpool to be ‘over’ as a European giant looks to lure him away from Anfield, as the Reds target one of the World Cup’s standout midfielders to replace him.

Jones, 25, is a product of Liverpool’s academy and since his first team breakthrough back in 2019, has become an important member of the squad, even if he doesn’t start consistently.

TEAMtalk has revealed how Jones believes now is the right time to take on a new challenge, with Inter Milan being his strongest suitors.

Aston Villa have also shown interest in the versatile midfielder, who has also played as a right-back for Liverpool, but we understand his preference is to join the Serie A giants.

With Jones’ contract expiring in 12 months time, Liverpool appear tempted to cash in on him now, rather than losing him on a free transfer further down the line.

Now, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, Jones ‘considers his time at Liverpool over’.

Inter are in ‘active negotiations’ to sign Jones from Liverpool and are said to have lodged a €20million (£17.3m) offer. The Reds, however, are demanding €30million (£26m). The Serie A giants are reportedly confident Liverpool will lower their demands due to his contract situation.

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Liverpool target Germany midfield boss as exit looms

Liverpool, for their part, are already planning for life without Jones and have their eye on a number of intriguing midfield targets.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed yesterday that Liverpool are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most influential midfielders in German football since joining Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 and his stock has risen even further following an impressive start to his World Cup campaign with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Nmecha was among Germany’s standout performers in their opening 7-1 victory over Curacao, notching a goal and producing a commanding display in midfield.

We understand intermediaries are actively exploring the market on behalf of the player and sounding out potential destinations.

Liverpool have been contacted over a potential deal for Nmecha, along with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and his former club Manchester City.

Dortmund are reluctant to let Nmecha go, but sources suggest that £52million could be enough to lure him from the Bundesliga side this summer.

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