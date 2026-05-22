Inter Milan are leading the race to sign Curtis Jones this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Liverpool midfielder is increasingly open to a move to Italy as uncertainty continues to grow surrounding his long-term future at Anfield.

Jones has long been regarded as one of Liverpool’s most technically gifted academy graduates, but sources indicate his situation is becoming one of the key internal contract issues facing the club heading into the summer window.

The 25-year-old now has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal and TEAMtalk understands discussions over an extension have currently been shelved while both player and club reassess their respective positions.

That uncertainty has alerted a number of clubs across both the Premier League and Europe.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the English sides maintaining strong interest in the England international.

Both clubs appreciate Jones’ versatility, energy and ability to operate in multiple midfield roles and sources indicate he has admirers within both recruitment departments.

However, it is Inter Milan who have now emerged as the frontrunners, with the Serie A giants leading the charge for the Liverpool star.

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Inter Milan ‘accelerate’ Liverpool raid

Inter first made contact regarding Jones back in January and TEAMtalk can confirm they have now returned in an attempt to accelerate talks over a possible summer move.

Inter are understood to view Jones as an ideal fit for their midfield structure due to his technical quality, tactical flexibility and experience competing at elite level despite still being in the prime years of his career.

Sources close to the situation indicate Jones himself is highly intrigued by the prospect of playing in Serie A and would be open to testing himself in Italy should a suitable agreement be reached.

Inter’s recent success working with English talent and players arriving from the Premier League is also believed to have strengthened their appeal.

However, TEAMtalk understands Inter have also made their position very clear during discussions.

The Italian giants are keen to secure Jones but have warned his representatives they will not enter into an inflated financial battle or pay significantly above their valuation.

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Jones ‘seriously considering’ Serie A switch

Inter’s hierarchy remain disciplined financially despite their desire to strengthen and sources indicate they believe Liverpool’s contract situation with the player could eventually work in their favour during negotiations.

Liverpool, for their part, insist they are not actively pushing Jones towards the exit door and still value him highly within the squad.

But with contract talks stalled and interest intensifying, there is now growing recognition internally that a major decision regarding his future may soon become unavoidable.

Jones has made more than 200 appearances for Liverpool since emerging from the club’s academy and remains hugely respected around Anfield for both his professionalism and connection to the club.

Yet TEAMtalk understands the midfielder is now seriously considering whether a fresh challenge abroad and a move looks increasingly likely.

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