Curtis Jones could be the next star to leave Liverpool

Inter Milan remain locked in negotiations with Liverpool over Curtis Jones, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the England international has already committed to joining the Serie A champions despite a valuation gap between the clubs.

Sources have confirmed that Jones has accepted his time at Anfield is coming to an end and is ready to embark on a new challenge in Italy after deciding that a move to Inter represents the ideal next step in his career.

The 25-year-old has attracted significant interest from within the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest all making checks on his situation in recent months.

However, as revealed last month, TEAMtalk understands Jones has informed those around him that his preference is to join Inter and experience football abroad for the first time.

That leaves the two clubs working to bridge a financial difference that is currently preventing an agreement. Inter have thus far been unwilling to meet Liverpool’s asking price for the midfielder.

Indeed, sources can confirm that the Italian champions have offered around €25million (£21million), while Liverpool continue to insist that €30million (£25million) represents fair value for a player of Jones’ quality and experience.

Inter’s stance is heavily influenced by the fact that Jones is entering the final year of his contract.

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Inter locked in negotiations with Liverpool

Inter believe Liverpool’s negotiating position has been weakened by the midfielder’s contract situation and are reluctant to significantly increase their offer.

Liverpool, however, are determined not to repeat mistakes of the recent past.

The Reds have already seen both Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club via free agency over the past 12 months and sources insist they are keen to avoid losing another valuable asset on a free transfer.

As a result, Liverpool are pushing for a fee closer to their valuation, even if they ultimately have to compromise to get a deal completed.

Jones’ decision to pursue a move to Italy has also been encouraged by teammate Federico Chiesa.

The former Juventus star has spoken positively to Jones about life in Serie A and believes Inter would be getting an excellent player should the move go through.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa said: “Jones just asked me what life is like in Italy. I told him it’s great and the weather is better than Liverpool, which, aside from that, is a special place.

“Jones is really strong technically. Inter are right to think about him.”

Those comments reflect the growing expectation that the midfielder’s future lies at San Siro.

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Liverpool preparing for exit

While Liverpool would ideally have preferred to retain Jones earlier in his career, the club now recognise that the midfielder is eager for a fresh challenge.

Sources indicate that discussions remain ongoing between the clubs and there is optimism that a compromise can eventually be found.

Liverpool’s midfield plans under new boss Andoni Iraola are already well advanced, and the club have been assessing a number of reinforcements as part of their wider squad rebuild.

For Jones, meanwhile, the focus is on completing a move that would see him swap Merseyside for Milan and become the latest English player to test himself in Serie A.

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