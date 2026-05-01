Liverpool urged into U-turn over ‘phenomenal’ star – but he’s ‘ready to leave’

Liverpool have been told to prevent Curtis Jones from leaving this summer, even though he is plotting an exit amid interest from two major Premier League sides.

Jones has made 45 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, with 30 of those outings coming in the Premier League. Jones has demonstrated his versatility by playing as a central midfielder, right-back and left winger under Arne Slot.

The 25-year-old was born in Liverpool and grew up supporting the Reds, while he also came through their academy.

However, Jones is considering a move out of Anfield as he wants guaranteed starts in midfield now he is coming into his prime years.

Liverpool appear open to letting Jones leave if a bid worth £40-50million comes in. But their former winger, Jermaine Pennant, thinks Slot should ensure the Scouser remains at the club.

“We should keep him just for his versatility, it’s great,” Pennant told talkSPORT.

“You can put him anywhere in the midfield or at right-back. You need that.

“He’s a local lad, he knows and loves the club, and he can help a lot of the players understand certain things as well.

“Ultimately, the last few games, he’s been phenomenal – one of the top performers.

“So, we should offer him a contract because this squad is dwindling. There are a lot of key players leaving and you need to keep the core. He’s a local lad and we have already lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“Offer him a contract, and ultimately, it’s up to him if he wants to go somewhere where he can play week in, week out, but all the club can do is offer.”

We revealed on April 18 that Jones is ‘ready to leave’ Liverpool to ignite his career elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that ‘there is no agreement on a new contract’ between the player and Liverpool, with his current deal due to expire in June 2027.

We understand Aston Villa are planning a ‘concrete move’ for Jones. They are competing with Tottenham Hotspur to sign him.

Our sources state that it is possible Jones and Alexis Mac Allister both leave Liverpool in the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool could replace Jones with Wharton

The Reds have identified Adam Wharton as a replacement in midfield. Crystal Palace want £70m for the Englishman, which would be their club-record sale.

Liverpool will no longer face competition from Manchester United for Wharton. That is because United feel he is too similar to Kobbie Mainoo, who has just penned a new contract.

Liverpool have already confirmed that club legend Mohamed Salah will depart at the end of the season.

The forward could reject advances from the Saudi Pro League to agree a €385k-a-week deal in Europe, a report has claimed.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has named the player Liverpool regret selling as a new dilemma takes hold.