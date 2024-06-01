Damaging double Liverpool exit on cards as Saudis launch new transfer strategy

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot might have to cope without two important players next season, as Luis Diaz and one of his defensive team-mates are being linked with surprise moves to the Middle East.

Slot has today (Saturday) started his role as Liverpool boss, replacing Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp. There has already been plenty of speculation about how the Liverpool squad might change under the Dutchman.

Slot has asked those above him at Liverpool – namely Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes – to bring in at least one new central defender. Liverpool may dip into the market for a new central midfielder and striker, too.

Mo Salah has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, but the Egyptian now looks set to stay and form part of Slot’s ‘Liverpool 2.0’.

While Salah is ready to remain on Merseyside, other Liverpool players could consider lucrative contracts from Saudi clubs.

According to reports in the English press, Diaz and Joe Gomez have both emerged as new targets for Saudi chiefs.

Previously, players aged 30 or above have headed to the country to pick up one last big wage before hanging up their boots. But the Saudis want to move away from that model and start signing players who are closer to the peak of their powers.

As Diaz and Gomez are both 27, they fit the bill. And the reports state that the pair may be open to a new challenge as it is unclear whether Liverpool will continue winning trophies with Slot at the helm.

Liverpool transfers: Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez wanted in Saudi

Saudi clubs will ‘test the resolve’ of Liverpool by submitting enticing bids for Diaz and Gomez in the near future. They will also offer the players big contracts to try and prise them out of England.

Diaz could be given several exit opportunities this summer, should he opt to leave Liverpool. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been tipped to hold talks with the winger’s agent.

Following his great season in 2023-24, Liverpool would have been expected to sit down with Diaz and discuss a new contract. But that has not happened, which is giving hope to the Colombian’s potential suitors.

Gomez, meanwhile, is a very useful player for the Reds, having impressed at left-back, right-back and centre-half this campaign.

Letting the former Charlton man leave would certainly be a mistake as it would force Liverpool to sign two players to replace his versatility.

While Diaz is the bigger name out of the two stars, Slot may be tempted to let the attacker go and keep Gomez. That is because Diaz should bring in a good amount of money, particularly if Saudi teams battle Barca, Madrid and PSG for his signature.

Selling Diaz for a big sum would give Slot, Edwards and Hughes extra funds as they look to bolster several areas of the Liverpool squad this summer.

However, Liverpool fans would be very disappointed to see Diaz leave, as he is one of the few real entertainers the Premier League currently possesses.

