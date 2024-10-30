Damning claim Alexander-Arnold has rejected ‘several’ Liverpool contract offers as star ‘intends’ to leave

Liverpool have failed with multiple contract proposals for Trent Alexander-Arnold as Paris Saint-Germain rival Real Madrid for the England ace, according to a report.

Spanish outlet Sport claim Liverpool have sent Alexander-Arnold ‘several’ contract offers, but all of these have been rejected. The right-back ‘intends’ to leave for a new challenge at one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs.

Real Madrid are the team who have been most heavily linked with Alexander-Arnold as they search for Dani Carvajal’s successor.

But Sport suggest PSG will provide Madrid with serious competition for Alexander-Arnold. PSG have seemingly overtaken other European giants such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race for the 26-year-old, though Madrid can still be considered frontrunners.

It will be tough for PSG to prevent Alexander-Arnold from heading to Madrid, as such a move would give him the best chance of meeting his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Plus, a switch to the Spanish capital would give Alexander-Arnold the opportunity to play alongside England team-mate and close friend Jude Bellingham at club level.

Madrid have already drawn up a major five-year contract for the deep-lying playmaker worth £75m, which equates to around £288,000 a week.

DON’T MISS: Key Liverpool man urged to quit Anfield for perfect landing spot at Celtic

Liverpool braced for damaging exit

On Tuesday, The Independent’s chief football reporter Richard Jolly ranked Liverpool’s out-of-contract stars – Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – by how likely they are to stay.

He wrote: ‘Van Dijk feels the likeliest to stay, Alexander-Arnold probably the likeliest to go, with Salah somewhere between them’.

Liverpool were initially confident about tying Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms as they had drawn up a bumper new contract for him.

But they are aware that the full-back has received a number of approaches from Madrid and are now concerned that they will not be able to stop him from going to the La Liga giants.

As January 1 edges closer, Alexander-Arnold puts himself in a stronger position and makes it seem more likely that he will link up with Bellingham at Madrid.

On Monday, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explained why Reds fans will be particularly angry with Alexander-Arnold’s exit, after having questioned his decision to name the Ballon d’Or as his career dream over the Champions League or World Cup.

“In the past you’ve had two players, one was Steve McManaman who went to Real Madrid, won two European cups. But that wasn’t a successful Liverpool team,” the pundit said.

“You had Steven Gerrard, the team I played in. We weren’t one of the very best, we were a top four team, won cups of course we did.

“[With] those two players – Gerrard didn’t move, McManaman did – Liverpool weren’t the best. When Trent’s been a Liverpool player, they have been the best, and been very close to being the best every season.

“So their [the Liverpool supporters’] reaction will be, ‘well if you’re a local player, and Liverpool are competing for the league and Champions League every season, what more do you want?’”

READ MORE: Liverpool step up transfer interest in £66m former Slot favourite after father’s hint

Liverpool news: Striker pursuit, title verdict

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim could be denied a dream first signing at Manchester United by Premier League rivals including Liverpool.

Amorim has been tipped to try and help United land deadly striker Viktor Gyokeres from his former club Sporting. But journalist Florian Plettenberg states that Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are actually Gyokeres’ main suitors from England.

In a boost for those interested parties, Sporting will accept offers worth €60-70m (up to £58.3m / $76m) for the goal machine, even though his contract includes a massive €100m (£83.3m / $108.5m) exit clause.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool and City midfielder Didi Hamann has named the key reason why Arne Slot’s side could triumph in this season’s title race.

“We know they [City] have got a lot of quality still in their team,” he said.

“The question will be, can they last a season without Rodri? Because he’s the heartbeat of the team.

“If you haven’t got the defensive stability, if you haven’t got the balance in your team, it also affects the offensive play of your club.

“This is why I slightly favour Liverpool. I think Liverpool have got a great chance this season to go one better.”

How Alexander-Arnold’s salary has increased