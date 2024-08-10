‘Dangerous’ Darwin Nunez tipped for superb Liverpool season by Man City icon; Tottenham give Reds transfer boost

Darwin Nunez has been told how he can become an elite star for Liverpool by Manchester City hero Sergio Aguero, while Tottenham Hotspur have inadvertently handed Arne Slot’s side a transfer boost.

Nunez managed 18 goals and 13 assists in 54 games for Liverpool last term, helping the Reds win the League Cup, finish third in the Premier League and reach the quarter-finals of both the Europa League and FA Cup during what proved to be Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge at Anfield. The centre-forward is a fan-favourite at Liverpool thanks to his tenacity and the entertainment he provides, though he has yet to truly live up to his big price tag.

Liverpool spent an initial £64million on Nunez in July 2022, and the deal could eventually be worth £85m if certain conditions are met. The Uruguayan has netted some brilliant goals in a Liverpool shirt, though he has not quite become the deadly striker Liverpool were after – yet.

The 2024-25 season is a big one for Nunez as he aims to impress Klopp’s successor, Slot, and nail down the No 9 position as his own by bagging a host of goals.

Aguero, who is one of the greatest strikers England has ever seen and won five Premier League titles with Man City, has now sent Nunez advice and also backed him for success.

When asked if he thinks the 25-year-old will have a great season, Aguero replied: “Credit where credit’s due – I do. He’s a dangerous player that’s always prowling the goalposts.

“Each season, he refines his game… and as long as he doesn’t let the anxiety of a dry spell get to him, Darwin will be a prolific goalscorer in due time. Darwin needs time to solidify, and sooner or later, he’ll get there.”

Nunez is now back at Liverpool and involved in Slot’s pre-season plans after being given a well-earned break following Uruguay’s Copa America campaign, where they finished third.

Liverpool latest: Tottenham increase Reds’ transfer kitty

It remains to be seen whether the enigmatic star will feature in their final pre-season friendly with Sevilla on Sunday, as they prepare for their first Premier League match against Ipswich Town on Saturday August 17.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have learned exactly how much they will earn from the sell-on clause they included when letting Dominic Solanke leave for Bournemouth in January 2019.

After an exceptional campaign, during which Solanke managed 21 goals in 42 matches, Tottenham are getting close to landing the striker in a £57m deal.

Liverpool are due to receive 20 per cent of the profit made on Solanke’s move, with Bournemouth having originally paid the Merseyside giants £19m for his signature.

As such, Richard Hughes’ transfer kitty at Liverpool will be boosted by a reported £7.6m. This will help Liverpool as they try to bring in Martin Zubimendi to bolster their midfield, while also chasing a new winger and centre-back.

