Liverpool are interested in bringing a Bundesliga left-back to Anfield in the summer of 2026, according to a report, but manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid, among other clubs.

Milos Kerkez is the number one left-back at Liverpool at the moment, with the Hungary international having joined the defending Premier League champions from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

Andy Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), plan to hand the Scottish left-back a one-year or two-year contract.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic interested in Robertson, the former Hull City star could opt to leave Anfield for good.

Kostas Tsimikas is on loan at AS Roma for the rest of the season and is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

However, Tsimikas could fancy leaving Liverpool for good this summer, just like Robertson.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Liverpool will sign a new left-back this summer, and a name has now emerged.

According to Fussball Daten, Liverpool have taken a shine to Borussia Dortmund and Sweden international left-back Daniel Svensson.

The report has claimed that while Dortmund would like to keep Svensson, ‘his dream of a move to the Premier League could pave the way for a transfer’.

Dortmund would be open to selling the Sweden international for €35-40million (up to £35m, $47.5m), according to the report, which has noted the 23-year-old’s ‘ ability to fill complex tactical roles’.

Svensson is a left-back by trade, but the youngster is able to operate as a left-winger and as a central midfielder; he has even played seven times in his career as a right-back.

Regarding Liverpool’s interest in the Swede, Fussball Daten has noted: ‘The Reds are looking for fresh legs for the left-back position.

‘Scouts are particularly highlighting Svensson’s physicality and his intensity in pressing – qualities that perfectly suit the style of play at Anfield.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid and Arsenal also linked with Daniel Svensson

Fussball Daten has also reported Inter Milan and Arsenal’s interest in Svensson.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly placed Svensson on his ‘shortlist’ and views the Dortmund star as ‘an ideal addition to his tactical concept’.

Bild has also reported Arsenal’s interest in Svensson, with the German publication noting that Leeds United are keen on the left-back as well.

Real Madrid, too, have been linked with Svensson, with Fichajes reporting that Los Blancos eye the Swede as a potential replacement for Fran Garcia.

Garcia is the second-choice left-back at Madrid behind Alvaro Carreras, and that is not going to change anytime soon.

Madrid reportedly blocked Garcia’s move to Bournemouth in the January transfer window, but the 26-year-old could leave in the summer.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but Madrid’s interest in Svensson does make sense, although we need to wait for more authoritative publications to confirm it.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham battle, Ligue 1 centre-back on radar

Staying on the Liverpool against Real Madrid transfer battle theme, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed how determined Los Blancos are to beat the Reds to the signing of a Dutch gem.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a former Chelsea star.

And finally, Liverpool are looking towards Ligue 1 again to sign a centre-back, who has been starring in France since leaving Leeds United in 2024.