Liverpool are ready to invest heavily in their squad this summer, with sporting director Richard Hughes described as being ‘well on’ to adding new signings with ‘heavyweight reinforcements’ due to arrive and with an elite Tottenham Hotspur star among those appreciated, per a BBC Sport pundit.

The Reds are basking in the glory of winning the Premier League title in the first year of the Arne Slot reign – an achievement made all the more remarkable given the Dutchman hardly spent any money on squad strengthening last summer. And aside from the little-used Italy winger Federico Chiesa, Slot was able to mastermind Liverpool‘s triumph with virtually the same set of players he had inherited from Jurgen Klopp last summer.

However, all that is about to change this summer and our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in February that Slot will be granted vast sums of cash to strengthen his squad ahead of what sources described to us as a ‘historic summer window’.

We understand some £200m will be made available to the Reds boss, with three priority signings on his radar: a new centre-half, a left-back and a new centre forward.

And with Slot looking to put his stamp down on his squad at Anfield, BBC Sport has lit the blue touch paper for what they expect to be a huge summer of spending for the Reds and suggesting their plans are ‘ready to go into overdrive’ with a number of ‘heavyweight’ signings targeted.

As a result, former Reds star turned pundit Danny Murphy has now come up with a six-strong list of targets he thinks Slot will go for, including three centre-halves, one left-back and two attackers.

Starting with the defence, Murphy is advocating Liverpool to ignore the talents of Dean Huijsen and sign someone a “bit further down the line” in their development, having named Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Micky van de Ven as likely options.

In attack, Murphy believes the Reds could target both Jonathan David and Mohammed Kudus – the former of which TEAMtalk revealed was very much on their radar this summer.

And finally, Murphy believes there is only one left-back they are seeking – and the name Milos Kerkez will be extremely familiar to TEAMtalk readers after our man Fletcher exclusively broke the news way back in September that the Bournemouth star had been sounded out as Andy Robertson’s long-term heir.

Murphy pushing Liverpool to sign Tottenham speed demon

Explaining his thoughts on Liverpool’s summer business, Murphy told BBC Sport: “Van Dijk is staying and will be the mainstay, so whether there is an addition depends on Arne Slot’s view on Joe [Gomez] and Jarell Quansah. The amount of minutes they have played this season is very limited, so that suggests to me that he wants some backup there.

“Virgil is coming up to 34, so they will want to get someone who will play a lot of games. If Van Dijk gets injured, there is no-one there with anywhere near his presence.

“There have been rumours about Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, who is a super young talent, but I’d like to see someone a bit further down the line in their development.

“The names that spring to mind will not be easy, maybe impossible, to get but you think of Micky van de Ven at Spurs, Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

“They are used to the Premier League and all different. Van de Ven has got lightning pace, Guehi has physicality, although he is not the biggest, a real calmness and leadership. Branthwaite maybe doesn’t have the athleticism, but is a real presence.

“If you could guarantee Gomez would be fit, you might not use up your budget there. Van Dijk’s durability at his age, and Ibrahima Konate as well, have been a huge reason why Liverpool have been so good, but I think centre-half will be looked at.”

On the interest in adding Kerkez at left-back, Murphy explained: “He’s quick, he’s got good feet, likes defending one-on-one. He is very tenacious, great energy, and is only 21. It fits the criteria of Liverpool’s recruitment team measured by the ability to progress and become more of an asset. I think that’s quite likely to happen.

“If I would prioritise on full-back position it would be on the left. This is not any slight on Andy Robertson, just in terms of strong competition and a future first choice.”

Murphy also feels it’s time to freshen up the Liverpool attack and feels Darwin Nunez’s time at Anfield will soon be up.

“I think Alexander Isak is probably unrealistic,” says Murphy. “And with the fees being talked about I’m not sure I’d be in that conversation. I’m not talking about his quality, just that when you pay such a big part of your budget on one player you almost want a guarantee they will be fit.

“I’m surprised we haven’t heard a bit more about Jonathan David at Lille, who is on a free. Watching him play he seems to have Premier League attributes. He’s strong, quick, a decent finisher and a scoring record of one in two is exactly what you want. He has been doing that with Lille for four seasons now and is only 25.”

And player Murphy reckons Liverpool could rekindle interest for is West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

He said: “Kudus is robust, skilful and can play as a ’10’ or on the left or right. He is super strong and got great pace.”

