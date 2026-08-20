Dario Osorio has become one of the most closely watched young attackers in European football this summer, with Liverpool among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring the Chilean winger’s situation at FC Midtjylland, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 22-year-old right-sided forward has attracted concrete enquiries from several sides as the transfer window enters its final stages.

Liverpool, Everton and Leeds United are all understood to be tracking the winger, while AC Milan remain firmly in the picture according to sources in Denmark and Italy.

Arsenal have also held a long-standing interest, having first registered their admiration last summer, and Midtjylland’s technical director has confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs continue to assess him.

Osorio joined the Danish Superliga side from Universidad de Chile in 2023 and has developed rapidly, contributing 23 goals and 18 assists in 117 games, while earning regular international recognition with Chile, for whom he’s made 25 appearances to date.

His pace, direct running and ability to operate on either flank have drawn comparisons with Alexis Sanchez and have convinced Midtjylland that a significant fee is realistic.

The Danish club value the left-footed attacker at around €20million (£17.1m / $23.4m) and are prepared to listen to offers that match their valuation.

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Dario Osorio looks set for a big move

Midtjylland have already rejected lower bids and are hopeful that competition between English and Italian clubs will drive the price higher.

The Danish side’s coaching staff and directors have indicated they expect both Osorio and another key forward to depart before the window closes, describing a sale as almost inevitable.

While no formal bid has yet been accepted, the volume of interest suggests movement is likely in the coming days.

Whether Osorio’s next step is in the Premier League or Serie A remains to be seen, but the Chilean is widely regarded as ready for a higher level.

With several clubs circling and Midtjylland open to a deal at the right price, the race for his signature is set to intensify as the summer market reaches its climax.

Liverpool’s desire to bring in potentially two new wingers is well documented, having worked on deals for the likes of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Meanwhile, we have confirmed that Everton are looking to bring in another wide player before the window closes.

Jack Grealish remains of interest, Como’s Assane Diao has is on the shortlist, but Osorio has also been considered by David Moyes’ side.

But the battle isn’t just confined to Merseyside, with a big move on the horizon for the exciting Midtjylland attacker.

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