A former Liverpool striker has sent Darwin Nunez advice amid the star’s problems and transfer links with Spanish giants Barcelona.

Nunez scored 48 goals in 85 matches for Benfica to earn a big transfer to Liverpool in July 2022. Liverpool paid Benfica an initial £64million for the centre-forward, though the deal could eventually be worth £85m if certain criteria are met.

So far, Nunez has managed 33 goals in 94 appearances for Liverpool. He has scored some brilliant goals but has also been erratic and missed a host of great opportunities.

The Uruguayan showed signs of progress earlier this season but is struggling in front of goal once again, which has led to rumours incoming manager Arne Slot might land a new striker to replace him.

Nunez left fans shocked recently when he deleted nearly all of his Liverpool-related pictures on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has since travelled to Barcelona, amid rumours Xavi’s side might land him in a stunning deal.

Departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there should be no speculation about Nunez leaving as well, while the Reds have reportedly told Barca they must pay £73m to sign the attacker.

Stan Collymore, who made 81 appearances for Liverpool between 1995 and 1997, has now weighed in on Nunez’s situation.

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool man facing ‘relentless pressure’

Collymore thinks that unless the 24-year-old can get his self-belief back and start to become a reliable creator for those around him, with regular assists, he will never become a success on Merseyside.

‘I’ve been a high profile signing at Liverpool… for a club and national record transfer fee no less,’ the pundit wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

‘The pressure is relentless, the media constant, every game micro-analysed, and fans used to winning a lot always on your back when the going isn’t so good. So, I understand what Darwin Nunez is going through.

‘The only question I’d ask him face to face, and one I answered in my own mind was, “Do you feel you are good enough to score enough goals and create enough chances for your teammates?”

‘If he’s honest, he’ll know whether to stick or twist with the Reds and a new manager, as well as those doubting his ability.

‘Is he a [Robbie] Fowler, [Ian] Rush, [Fernando] Torres, Mo [Salah] or [Luis] Suarez? No, of course not, but only he can answer whether he can do it or not.

‘Me? I had to completely change my game to adapt to Robbie Fowler who I knew who would outscore me, so I created a lot for him while scoring at a good rate too.

‘If Nunez can do that then he has a chance to be a resounding success for several years at Liverpool, but if he doesn’t, then for him and the club he’s better off moving because there’s nowhere to hide at Liverpool and the intensity of the analysis isn’t going anywhere.’

