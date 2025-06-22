Liverpool get response after using Darwin Nunez to sign ‘the best striker in the world’

Liverpool have received a response after trying to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in a swap deal involving Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, according to a report, as the striker’s recent comments on his future come to light.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool are fully aware of the need to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to stay ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. Manager Arne Slot has already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, while Milos Kerkez is also set to move to Anfield from Bournemouth in the coming days.

The Premier League champions are keen on signing a striker in the summer transfer window, too.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 17 that Liverpool are among the clubs that are interested in a summer deal for Victor Osimhen.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Osimhen has a release clause of €75million (£64.2million, $86.4m) in his contract at Napoli.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli want to sign striker Darwin Nunez and winger Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are ready to offload Nunez and Chiesa to Napoli in exchange for Osimhen, who was described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa earlier this month.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli journalist, Valter De Maggio, has revealed that Napoli have responded to such a proposal from Liverpool for Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

AreaNapoli quotes De Maggio as saying: “There is a market connection between Napoli and Liverpool.

“The English club wants Osimhen and Napoli , from this point of view, do not make any discounts on the clause, therefore asking for €75million (£64.2million, $86.4m)as per the contract.

“The sporting director of the Neapolitan club, Giovanni Manna, has tried to ask for information for the two Reds forwards, namely Darwin Nunez and former Juventus player Federico Chiesa.”

De Maggio added: “Liverpool would have opened up to Napoli by proposing an equal exchange between the players involved in this operation.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, has other ideas and is not listening: the president of the blue club is asking for Chiesa, Nunez and €20million (£17.1m, $23m) for Osimhen’s registration”.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Anfield after Florian Wirtz transfer

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on his future

Osimhen is one of the most in-demand strikers in the world and is fully aware of all the clubs chasing him.

However, the Napoli star – who scored 37 goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup – is keeping his cards close to his chest and has publicly said that he has not decided on his future yet.

Osimhen spoke about his future this week with Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze and noted: “It’s always like this when the season ends and the summer transfer window begins.

“You have a lot of clubs wanting your services, but right now, I’m focused on my holiday and enjoying myself.

“While I’m enjoying my break, I’m also reminiscing about the past season I had with Galatasaray—watching clips of my goals, the mistakes I made, and the things I did well.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Osimhen will end up at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen!

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United.

“I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem.”

Latest Liverpool news: Darwin Nunez future, defender talks soon

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Romano has also reported that Liverpool are in talks with a £85million striker.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool will make a club-to-club contact for a top defender soon.

Quiz: How well do you know Victor Osimhen?