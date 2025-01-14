Darwin Nunez is not currently considering a move to Saudi Arabia despite interest from dealmakers, TEAMtalk understands.

It was reported earlier this week that Saudi side Al-Hilal are willing to offer the Uruguayan international a £400,000 per week contract to convince him to leave the Reds.

And on Monday, it was claimed that Liverpool have rejected a verbal bid of £70million from Al-Hilal. TEAMtalk sources state, however, that Liverpool have not received any bid as of now.

Al-Hilal’s quota of eight foreign players is not just full, they are over the limit, which is why Neymar is still not registered for Saudi Pro League games. Al-Hilal, therefore, would have to offload two foreigners to sign Nunez in January.

And it is also worth noting that Al-Hilal are planning to sign more foreigners ahead of the Club World Cup, with manager Jorge Jesus prioritising adding a right-sided attacker, which is where the interest in Mo Salah comes from.

Even though Saudi’s central dealmakers are exploring Nunez, Al-Hilal don’t currently have any space and that won’t change unless at least one other foreigner is deregistered alongside Neymar or is sold.

Al-Hilal have NOT bid for Nunez – sources

Looking at other Saudi clubs, Al-Ahli had an appetite to bring in a number nine for two windows and eventually signed Ivan Toney from Brentford. Prior to that, they were interested in Victor Osimhen and Richarlison, but now they’re covered in that position.

Al-Nassr could strengthen their forward options if Anderson Talisca’s move to Fenerbache is finalised.

Liverpool are by no means desperate to offload Nunez. He remains highly-valued, even though he has featured less under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have not yet set a valuation, and dealmakers, acting on behalf of Al-Hilal or any other Saudi club, have not submitted a bid for the striker at this stage.

Al-Ittihad could potentially move for Nunez in 2025, but that would only happen if Karim Benzema was to leave. Their quota of any-age foreigners is also full.

Sources maintain that there is nothing advanced with regards to Nunez and Saudi at the moment, and the expectation is that he’ll remain a Liverpool player until at least the end of the season barring an incredible offer, which hasn’t come yet.

