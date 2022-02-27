Liverpool are not happy with just adding Luis Diaz to their ranks, as they are reportedly targeting a £55million striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool officials monitored 25-year-old Diaz for several months before making their move in January. They eventually captured him for an initial £37.5m, with a further £12.5m in potential add-ons.

The left winger has adapted quickly to Jurgen Klopp’s system and is already proving to be a hit among fans. He got his first Liverpool goal in the 3-1 victory over Norwich on February 19.

Diaz is widely seen as Sadio Mane’s long-term replacement on the left side of attack. He will also provide Klopp with extra squad depth heading into a vital part of the campaign.

But according to the latest reports, Reds chiefs are not going to stop there. Football Insider claim they are ‘hot’ on a centre-forward rated at £55m.

That man is Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, who was the subject of a £40m bid from West Ham in the winter. The Uruguay international ultimately remained at the Estadio da Luz as Benfica rejected the offer.

Nunez could still move to the Premier League, as Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation. What’s more, he is ‘keen’ on moving to Anfield as he aims to crack the Premier League, according to the report.

Reds target in great form

Nunez would be an exceptional addition to Klopp’s team as he is deadly in front of goal. He has reached 23 strikes in 29 matches so far this season.

That includes two hat-tricks in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, plus a brace in the Champions League group stage win over Barcelona.

Liverpool’s interest in Nunez will reportedly depend on contract negotiations with Mo Salah and Mane, who will both become free agents in 2023 as things stand.

Should the Reds be unable to tie down either of their main goalscorers, then the capture of Nunez will become a top priority.

And Benfica will allow him to leave, but only if their £55m asking price is met.

Coutinho talks Liverpool exit

Meanwhile, Villa loanee Philippe Coutinho has lifted the lid on his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018.

Asked if he regrets leaving Anfield, he told ESPN, per The Mirror: “No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona.

“At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I’ve been in the club.

“And at that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it.”

Coutinho is now enjoying a loan spell with Villa, where he plays under former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

On the coach, Coutinho added: “I always admired him a lot. For me, it was an honour to have played with him. Now having him as a coach, with the experience he has, training has been strong and demanding.

“He has great ambitions, I am happy to be here and I hope to respond to what he expects by helping our team to achieve our goals.”

