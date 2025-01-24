Liverpool have made a huge decision on the future of Darwin Nunez, with a report claiming that head coach Arne Slot is clear on his stance as AC Milan circle.

Slot could win the Premier League and the Champions League in his first season in charge of Liverpool. The Reds are six points clear at the top of the league table with a game in hand and have also booked their place in the Round of 16 in Europe’s premier club competition.

A number of Liverpool players have been in great form all season. Mohamed Salah has been banging in the goals for fun, while Virgil van Dijk has been a rock at the back and Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation in midfield.

Darwin Nunez, though, has not made a massive impact. The Uruguay international striker has made only seven starts in the Premier League and has scored just one goal in the Champions League this season.

The 25-year-old striker has scored six goals and given four assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season.

Despite Nunez not being guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, Liverpool head coach Slot does not want him to leave in the January transfer window.

According to The Liverpool Echo, AC Milan are interested in Nunez, but Liverpool are not planning to cash in on him this month.

Slot reportedly views the striker as “an important figure” in the squad, as he aims to guide the Merseyside club to major silverware this season.

While Milan are keen on a deal for Nunez, Liverpool’s current stance means that the Rossoneri are now likely to wait until the summer of 2025 to make a move for the Uruguayan.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Nunez as well. Reports in Spain earlier this month claimed that the Red Devils want to sign the Liverpool striker.

Liverpool eye potential replacements for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool may not be willing to sell Nunez in the January transfer window, but we understand that the Reds are open to offloading him eventually.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on December 31 that Liverpool are ready to sell Nunez at the end of the season.

Slot has not been fully convinced by the striker and wants someone better and more prolific than Nunez in his team.

We understand that Liverpool have interest in Newcastle United and Sweden international striker Alexander Isak as well as Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan.

Latest Liverpool news: Branthwaite interest, Van Dijk denial

While Liverpool are determined not to let Nunez leave in the January transfer window, they are interested in adding a new centre-back in the summer of 2025.

The Merseyside club have been keen on Murillo, but the Brazilian central defender has just signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest.

Forest do not want to sell the youngster anytime soon and will demand at least £80million for him in the summer.

Liverpool are looking at alternatives and have identified Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential target.

It would be a shock transfer if it were to happen as Liverpool and Everton are Merseyside rivals.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are also interested in Branthwaite, with Everton not willing to listen to offers below £80m this month.

Meanwhile, a report in Spain has claimed that Real Madrid are not interested in a deal for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and recent reports claimed that the former Celtic star has been offered to Los Blancos.

However, Madrid have no interest in a deal for the Netherlands international central defender, although they are determined to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly confident that they will be able to get a deal done for Takefusa Kubo.

The Reds are planning to use winger Federico Chiesa in a player-plus-cash deal to convince Real Sociedad to part company with Kubo.

