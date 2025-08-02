Despite talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League heating up for Darwin Nunez, it’s now come to light that the Liverpool striker has been in talks with a Serie A side who class him as a top target, according to the latest from Italy.

Nunez’s future seems to lie far away from Liverpool after the purchase of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and the attempt to add Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in what would be a second British-record-breaking signing of the summer following the £116m deal for Florian Wirtz.

No longer deemed to be what Liverpool need up front, three years on from his £85m transfer from Benfica, Nunez needs to find a new club to prevent his career from stagnating further at the age of 26.

There have been developments in the past 24 hours about a potential move to Saudi Arabia for Nunez. Reports in the Middle East have even hinted at a first bid being put to Liverpool, while Fabrizio Romano has explained how prime suitors Al Hilal have presented their project to the player.

However, another Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, now adds that another club have approached Nunez to show him their own vision – which would allow him to stay in Europe.

Indeed, according to Di Marzio, AC Milan have ‘already spoken’ to Nunez, who is their ‘first choice’ for the striker position.

After failing to qualify for any European competition, Milan are overseeing a rebuild for returning coach Massimiliano Allegri. An extra striker is one of their key priorities, just months after the capture of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

Now, Milan’s sporting director Igli Tare – another new addition to the backroom team this year – is said to be strongly favouring a push to sign Nunez from Liverpool.

While the deal would be a difficult one for Milan, Di Marzio expresses that they want to make as serious an attempt as possible. Furthermore, the report denies Al Hilal have made an offer at this stage.

It remains to be seen how much Milan would be willing to offer for Nunez. Liverpool will likely make a loss on what they paid to sign him in 2022.

Fellow Prem flop among Nunez alternatives for Milan

But Milan do have some alternatives in mind in case Nunez proves to be out of reach for them, including another player who hasn’t lived up to expectations in the Premier League.

According to Di Marzio, three options on Milan’s shortlist in addition to Nunez are Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimuendo, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Kalimuendo has come into view for a Premier League transfer recently after being the subject of talks behind the scenes with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, while interest from Leeds United is understood to have never gone away.

Vlahovic has struggled to meet Juventus’ high demands and could reunite with Allegri in Milan after being made available to leave his current club.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is now two years into his Premier League career, but could be the victim if Man Utd manage to sign a better striker. He has underwhelmed since joining from Atalanta two years ago, but could still be seen as a project for a different Italian club like Milan to work with.

But it seems Nunez is the player Milan are focusing most firmly on, despite his lack of experience in Italian football.

The decline of Darwin Nunez