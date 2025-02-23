Liverpool are increasingly expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer – but a couple of pundits from separate outlets have advised them to go against the grain and reconsider that decision.

It’s fair to say Nunez hasn’t lived up to his lofty price tag since joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2022. The striker has had as many memorable missed chances as he has goals – if not more. And while the Reds look on course for the Premier League title this season, they might need an upgrade up front if they are to match these levels next season too.

There was a chance that Nunez could have left in January, and the Saudi suitors who tried to sign him are likely to come back in when the next transfer window opens.

The growing expectation is that Liverpool will cash in on Nunez, but they have now been told by two pundits – including one of their own former players – to think more carefully.

Asked if Liverpool should sell Nunez, Troy Deeney told talkSPORT: “It all depends on what do you want from him?

“Are you expecting him to be a 25-30 goal-a-season [striker]? If that’s the case then absolutely [he should be sold], I can’t defend him in that route.

“But I’m saying as a teammate, he works hard, he does everything for the team, his link-up play is decent, he just misses big chances.

“And if you’re looking at the landscape of No. 9s, purely No. 9s at the moment, how many of them are there that are real goalscorers?

“Not many anymore, everyone does a little bit of everything, I just think you’ve got to work with him.

“And all you’ve got to work on with him is his finishing and his mental approach to it, in terms of when you miss a shot, don’t worry you can do it again.

“He’s just had a bit of a stinker of a year, he keeps missing big chances, but he’s popped up with big goals.”

Darwin Nunez could win Liverpool the title – pundit

Arne Slot hasn’t always trusted Nunez as his starting striker this season. But one former Liverpool forward believes the Uruguay international could play a crucial role in their quest for the title, even from the bench.

Ronny Rosenthal is equally of the belief that Nunez could yet remain a Liverpool player into next season – and that he’d be more consistent with better gametime.

Rosenthal told The Sun: “If you’re Nunez, you have only one option — to show what you can do when you’re given the chance.

“My opinion is still that he has the quality.

“He will never be a scorer like Mo Salah but Liverpool will probably win the league because they have the luxury of a top striker like him to come off the bench.

“He’s not a regular starter but I still think Liverpool need someone like him. Nunez will stay in my opinion unless they find something better — but you know it’s not that easy.

“He’s got the quality as a player. He just needs the chance to play more. If you are limited on chances, then obviously it’s much more difficult to be consistent.”

