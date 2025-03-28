Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer and TWO Premier League clubs are considering moves for the Uruguayan international, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old was a key player for the Reds under previous manager Jurgen Klopp but has struggled to nail down a consistent spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Nunez has failed to make an impact when handed opportunities by Slot, with only seven goals across all competitions this term. Now, everything points towards him leaving Liverpool.

As we reported earlier this month, Atletico Madrid have shown interest in Nunez, with Diego Simeone understood to be an admirer of the forward.

TEAMtalk understands that Atletico have started evaluating the financial feasibility of a deal, hoping to negotiate a suitable transfer fee. The strong relationship between Atletico and Liverpool could help facilitate discussions.

Sources state that Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Nunez. Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in Magpies front man Alexander Isak has prompted them to consider various striker options for the summer, even if they will do all they can to keep Isak, and could demand up to £150m for his sale.

As previously reported, Newcastle have shortlisted the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Liam Delap and Victor Boniface, and Nunez is also on that list. However, they could face competition for Nunez from one of their Premier League rivals.

Nott’m Forest join Darwin Nunez race – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm that Nottingham Forest are also monitoring Nunez’s situation and considering a move for him in the summer.

A new striker is a priority for Nuno Espirito Santo and both Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been linked with moves to the City Ground of late.

If Forest secure Champions League qualification, which they are on track to do, they intend to strengthen in multiple positions. Sources state that Nunez is one of the profiles they admire, alongside, as reported, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who has been on their radar for some time.

Given that Slot hasn’t been convinced by Nunez since his first weeks at Liverpool, and with multiple clubs showing interest, Nunez’s departure seems almost inevitable.

Liverpool will need to bring in a new centre-forward to replace the Uruguayan and work is already being done behind the scenes with that in mind.

The race for Nunez’s signature remains open at this stage. In addition to personal terms, a sizeable transfer fee must be submitted to get him, as Liverpool are willing to sell, but not at a low price.

