Darwin Nunez transfer interest ‘genuine’, as Liverpool boss Slot admits it’s not worked out

There is ‘genuine’ interest in prising Darwin Nunez out of Liverpool this month, while remarkable links to Manchester United have been clarified and Arne Slot has dropped a telling admission on the striker.

Nunez, 25, remains an enigma at Anfield. On his day he can be near-unstoppable, though those days are unfortunately few and far between.

Liverpool boss Slot has used Nunez sparingly this season. Diogo Jota was originally the preferred option up front prior to sustaining a rib injury, while Luis Diaz initially proved a revelation when deputising as makeshift centre-forward.

Nunez’s output is way down this term, with just four goals to his name in 26 appearances. And with Nunez showing very few signings of improvement since his £85m (add-ons included) arrival from Benfica, talk of Liverpool severing ties has begun to swirl.

There have been wild claims Liverpool had received and subsequently rejected a £70m bid from Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

TEAMtalk subsequently confirmed no such bid was lodged and an update from The Daily Mail echoes our reporting.

However, The Mail did stress that Saudi interest in signing Nunez this month is ‘genuine.’ But as mentioned, Liverpool are yet to receive an ‘official approach’ from any side.

Two European clubs who are understood to hold interest in signing Nunez are AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, though neither look likely to make a move this month.

Elsewhere, outlandish reports in Spain recently claimed Man Utd have emerged as the ‘main candidate’ for Nunez’s signature if Liverpool cash in.

TEAMtalk understands the Reds ARE willing to sell Nunez if a satisfactory bid close to the fee they paid Benfica is received.

What’s more, Man Utd were in the running for Nunez prior to Liverpool stepping in to secure a deal two-and-a-half years ago.

However, it’s TEAMtalk’s understanding that Man Utd do not have any intention of signing Nunez this month or in the foreseeable future.

Arne Slot drops Darwin Nunez admission

Nunez’s best attributes are his blistering pace, relentless running and excellent movement, when not using that trio of traits to stray offside, of course.

But with Liverpool adopting a more considered build-up in possession and relying less on punishing teams on the counter, Slot has struggled to make adequate use of Nunez.

It is an issue Slot is well aware of, with the Dutchman admitting he’s failed to bring the best out of his frontman so far.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brentford, Slot said: “Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season.

“Against Accrington Stanley again you saw that he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us.

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against Aston Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block.

“That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run. But I also see, and I don’t know if other people see this, the way teams defend our No 9 is something you have to give credit to the other teams for.

“Darwin will score his goals. He already did and he will again.”

Latest Liverpool news – Salah, Alexander-Arnold both leaving?

In other news, claims coming out of Saudi Arabia state Mohamed Salah is ’99 percent’ an Al-Hilal player.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT claim that while Alexander-Arnold is yet to inform Liverpool, he has decided he wants to join Real Madrid.

Reporter Alex Crook stated: “This has been one of the sagas of the transfer window so far.

“There has been a report from Marca suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. Marca are very much a mouthpiece for Real Madrid so we’ll take that with a pinch of salt.

“Our understanding is he’s yet to relay any final decision to Liverpool but Real Madrid are growing in confidence – we can report this morning – that Alexander-Arnold will join his England teammate Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

“Sources at Anfield are acutely aware that the longer this saga goes on, the growing possibility is that Alexander-Arnold will leave.”

