A Liverpool deal to sign Darwin Nunez won’t come cheap after a report shed light on the next big star from Portugal poised to leave.

Portugal has proved a happy hunting ground for the Premier League’s big hitters in recent years. Man Utd landed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, while Man City signed Ruben Dias from Benfica. Both players have become elite performers in Manchester, and Luis Diaz is expected to walk that same path in Liverpool.

The Colombian arrived for an initial £37.5m from FC Porto last month. That deal could rise to £50m, but Diaz’s early outings suggest Liverpool have pulled off yet another masterstroke.

Diaz could conceivably be viewed as the long-term successor to Sadio Mane. Similarly, Diogo Jota – signed 18 months ago from Wolves – has already taken the regular starting role at centre-forward from Roberto Firmino.

Mane and Firmino – along with Mohamed Salah – are all out of contract in the summer of 2023. It’s still possible all three could stay and sign contract extensions. However Liverpool’s recent transfer business would suggest they are preparing for the next phase in the final third.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen continues to be linked with the Reds. However, signing the 25-year-old could require the club to break their transfer record – currently held by Virgil van Dijk at £75m.

Darwin Nunez next to leave Portugal

A slightly cheaper option has made the rounds in the form of Benfica’s Nunez.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a West Ham bid believed to be in the region of £40m last month. Benfica stood firm, though Newcastle and now Liverpool are in the mix ahead of a potential summer move.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo), shed light on Nunez’s future.

They describe Darwin Nunez as the league’s ‘biggest prospect’ following Diaz’s departure last month. His 25 goals in 30 matches this season are clear evidence why.

The figure of €65m (£54m), is cited as being required to seal a deal. The outlet describe that sum as ‘not low’, suggesting Nunez’s true value will turn out to be much higher.

Whether Liverpool will act on their interest in the summer remains to be seen. Given their forward line is fully stocked, common sense would dictate one of Firmino, Mane or Salah would first need to leave before a Nunez deal becomes viable.

Kelleher advised to quit Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher has a big decision to make this summer and should push to leave Anfield, according to a former Reds goalkeeper.

The Cork-born goalkeeper was trusted with the gloves for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and the 23-year-old ended up scoring the winning penalty. Indeed, Kelleher got the nod to start in goal, despite Alisson being fully fit.

However, that was only his eighth start in all competitions this season. He has played just twice in the Premier League this term.

Now former Reds goalkeeper David James has suggested Kelleher may have to quit Anfield in order to achieve more game-time.

“Kelleher, he’s proved himself as a very, very capable goalkeeper,” James said to Sky Sports. “Also, when Alisson signs a new five-year deal, you ask the question ‘are you planning on being Liverpool’s next No 1 or is this just a stepping stone?’.

“I think at the moment, obviously he’s getting a lot of rave reviews, he can get away with not having to play every week. But there will come a point where Liverpool will have to make a decision.

“Or Kelleher has to make a decision. ‘Am I going to be a No 1 somewhere else or am I going to stay at this massive club winning trophies and just playing my part in cup matches?’”

EURO PAPER TALK: Klopp identifies star signing with Liverpool duo in decline and facing exit