Darwin Nunez has become ‘useless’ for Liverpool after following up his goalscoring decline with the loss of two other ways of influencing games, according to a respected Latin American pundit.

Nunez’s days look numbered at Liverpool after three seasons in which he has overall struggled to show he’s up to standard. There have been glimpses of quality, but the Uruguay international isn’t consistent enough for a club of Liverpool’s ambitions.

Last season, Nunez scored 18 goals from 54 games. This season, he has only managed seven from 40. It has left Liverpool looking into other options.

But it’s not just the goals drying up that have made Nunez ineffective, according to former MLS star and Venezuela international Alejandro Moreno.

The ESPN FC pundit said this week: “What has happened with Darwin Nunez is that he has allowed the fact that he has not been scoring goals affect the rest of his game.

“He can still give you the hold-up play, he can still give you runs in behind, he can still give you all of that, and he is not.

“He is now frozen by the fact that there is no confidence and so you start missing a player like say for example Roberto Firmino, who was not scoring a bunch of goals for Liverpool but was doing all sorts of other different things, in his player profile to link up the attack of Liverpool.

“Darwin Nunez hasn’t been capable of doing that.

“He hasn’t been capable of scoring goals with consistency and hence he becomes a player who is useless to Liverpool rather than useful.”

Liverpool looking at striker targets

Nunez is under contract at Anfield until 2028, but he could leave three years ahead of schedule.

Sources have been clear that Liverpool intend to sell Nunez as they aim to find an upgrade in the centre-forward role.

The former Benfica frontman has been shortlisted by Atletico Madrid and has also been considered for a Saudi switch.

To fill his place, Liverpool would class Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a dream target. They have also shown strong admiration of Atletico’s Julian Alvarez.

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are also on Liverpool’s radar.

