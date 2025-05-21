Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reported to be closing on securing a move to LaLiga, having reached what has been described as a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Atletico Madrid – and with the striker one of NINE possible departures at Anfield this summer.

The Uruguayan striker is Liverpool‘s record signing, having cost a colossal £85m (€100m, $114m) fee from Benfica in summer 2022. And while the player was a big favourite under Jurgen Klopp, the 25-year-old frontman has regressed under the management of Arne Slot this season.

Having fallen down his pecking order and failed to impress Slot, the Dutchman, alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, are actively looking for an upgrade to play up front.

That hunt has seen the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and, more recently on Wednesday, Benjamin Sesko, linked with a move to Anfield.

With Nunez‘s career at Anfield now over, a report in Spain claims the 35-times capped Uruguay striker has now decided to overlook a lucrative move from the Saudi Pro League to continue his career in mainland Europe – and Atletico Madrid are now his chosen destination.

Per Cadena Ser, Nunez has given the green light’ to the LaLiga side to make a move for him this summer.

And they report that Nunez is ‘the name they have on the table’ to strengthen their forward line in the summer, having ‘already spoken with the Uruguayan striker’ about a transfer.

Furthermore, the report adds that ‘it’s clear that the player would be delighted to join Atletico de Madrid’ and that ‘everything has been discussed with the player’ who has given his ‘full approval’ to the deal.

However, it’s claimed that Atletico still need to negotiate a fee with the Premier League champions, who are ‘not prepared to give the striker away’ and with the LaLiga side looking to offload Angel Correa first.

IN-DEPTH 🔴 Six Liverpool players fighting for their futures after major squad deficiencies brutally exposed

Darwin Nunez one of nine planned Liverpool exits this summer

Despite Liverpool’s status as Premier League champions, the club are set to embark on what has been described to us by sources as a ‘historic summer window’ with a raft of incomings and outgoings changing the shape of Slot’s squad.

While the first of those changes has now been rubberstamped, with Jeremie Frimpong set to replace the Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, several more players are due to be traded by the club this summer to make room for new signings.

Per a recent report in The Telegraph, Liverpool are also expecting Saudi offers for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The report stressed Liverpool are highly unlikely to allow all three to depart, though that won’t stop Saudi deal-makers from putting tempting offers on the table.

Sizeable bids are also expected for winger Ben Doak following his superb loan spell with Middlesbrough, while another attacking departure could be sanctioned in the form of Harvey Elliott – especially if Liverpool secure the dazzling capture of either Florian Wirtz or Xavi Simons.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah, left-back Kostas Tsimikas and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are also among those likely to move on.

There also remains some doubts over Slot’s only outfield signing so far, Federico Chiesa, with the Italian winger looking for more regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

As for Nunez, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp believes the striker should be given another chance to prove himself at Anfield.

“I don’t think Liverpool should let Darwin Nunez go. He can be a real handful for defenders and is lightning quick; a centre-back’s worst nightmare,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“If they did let him go, I don’t think they’d necessarily need to find a replacement; Liverpool have a lot of depth in forward positions and there’s not a lot of options on the market at the moment.

“There’s Matheus Cunha at Wolves, who looks like he could be nearing a move to Manchester United, he’s a great player. But I’m not sure what kind of forward Liverpool are after, because Cunha isn’t an ‘out and out’ number nine.

“Everybody is looking for forwards, but where do you find them? Arsenal need to find a striker from somewhere, but who’s around? Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are the best in the field at the moment, but it’s very difficult to find world-class players up front.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Florian Wirtz hopes IGNITED; striker beast wants move

Meanwhile, Liverpool have approved the record-breaking transfer of Florian Wirtz following an urgent meeting between Michael Edwards and FSG, and two reports in Germany have shared the latest on what’s shaping up to be the biggest move of the summer.

That update comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed the Reds’ transfer ‘dream’ and with Kaveh Solhekol having explained the two conditions Liverpool needed to meet to secure his blockbuster transfer.

Regardless of whether Liverpool do land the Bayer Leverkusen superstar, the positions Liverpool plan to address as part of a six-signing spree have now been confirmed, per a new report earlier this week.

With a new striker one of those also on Liverpool’s radar, a report has revealed how a move for Benjamin Sesko is also now being discussed, with the RB Leipzig frontman – nicknamed The Beast for imposing 6ft 5in frame and ability to terrorise defenders – giving his green light for the move.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez