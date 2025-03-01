Liverpool have “optimism” that two of their soon-to-be out-of-contract trio will sign new contracts at Anfield – while a former Reds star has offered a strong theory as to why Mo Salah is yet to pen fresh terms at Anfield.

The Reds are flying high under the management of Arne Slot, and Wednesday’s win at home to Newcastle extended their lead at the summit to 13 points – and with nearest-challengers Arsenal looking toothless in attack after a spate of injuries, few would expect nothing less than a Liverpool title party this season.

And with the Carabao Cup final to come two weekends from now, as well as a last-16 Champions League tie against PSG up next week, it is promising to be one of the most glorious seasons in Liverpool’s rich history.

However, a dark cloud continues to hover over Anfield with all of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk falling out of contract at the season’s end. And with their deals officially expiring on June 30, Liverpool are now an alarming 122 days away from seeing the trio all leave Anfield as free agents.

Of course, Liverpool do still hope they will pen fresh terms and talks have been ongoing with all three players and their representatives.

Now, according to trusted journalist David Ornstein, belief is growing that both Van Dijk and Salah will stick around beyond this season.

“Talks continue, and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah and Van Dijk,” Ornstein said on The Athletic.

“I’m not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay, plus as far as we know, Liverpool absolutely want to keep both.”

Theory over why Salah is yet to sign new Liverpool contract

Given both Salah and Van Dijk’s importance to the Liverpool cause, the fact that both players are nearing a new arrangement – or at least that optimism is growing they will reach an agreement – will be treated as very welcome news by supporters, who have been desperate for some good news.

Salah’s form this season – 52 goal contributions and counting – has been sensational and has been that good that he’s already being talked up as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, continues to prove effortlessly majestic in the heart of defence, helping the Reds keep 95 clean sheets in his 225 Premier League appearances at the club.

As far as the Dutchman is concerned, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in November that they were close to agreeing those terms after positive talks with his agent.

As for Liverpool’s golden goose, Salah, former Reds player Jason McAteer has offered his own theory as to why the Egyptian is yet to pen fresh terms despite the fact both he and Liverpool are keen on extending those terms.

“You’ve got to try and look into the future and think: ‘When is this gonna drop off? What is the point it’s gonna tail off?’ McAteer asked via the Liverpool Echo.

“Right, are we gonna get another season out of him? Possibly. Are we gonna get six months after that? Possibly. Then you probably envisage ‘right, now we’ve got a player on £450,000 [per week], let’s say he signs three years with an option which might be his, might be the club’s.

“It’s got to play into Liverpool’s court as much as Mo Salah’s. Yeah, he holds all the aces because of the season he’s having and he’s run his contract down, but from a Liverpool point of view, there has to be a business element to that deal.

“It can’t just be emotional. It can’t be. They have to protect themselves. It’s not like he’s 26, we give him a four-year deal and he’s gonna be there for four years at his peak. He’s not – he’s gonna drop off at some point.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United struggler Antony has revealed he held talks over a move to Anfield earlier in his career after revealing just how close he came to moving to Liverpool and having named the big-name player he was considered as a replacement for.

