Jurgen Klopp said he would take a long break from management when he left Liverpool, but that hasn’t stopped national teams trying to tempt him with job offers.

When explaining his Anfield exit, Klopp said he wanted to take time out of the game and see his wife, children and grandchildren more often.

Reports suggest, however, that Germany are very interested in appointing Klopp sooner rather than later.

They are keen to open talks with the world-class coach’s agents as they could part ways with current boss Julian Nagelsmann, despite him being under contract until 2026.

Klopp hasn’t ruled out the idea of managing his home nation at some point, but now the United States have thrown their hat into the ring.

Respected journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that the USA have made an official offer to the former Liverpool man – but he has no intention of taking up the role.

“Jurgen Klopp has rebuffed approach to become USA head coach,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Initial contact through intermediaries happened last week but opportunity politely declined; reiterated to #USMNT bosses former #LFC manager wants break from football.”

USMNT want a ‘serial winning coach’

The United States sacked Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday following their disappointing group stage exit from the Copa America, but they’ll now have to look at alternatives to Klopp.

Current Los Angeles FC boss Steve Cherundolo has emerged as the favourite following Klopp turning down USMNT’s offer, as they search for a ‘serial winning coach.’

The legendary ex-Red does seems set on taking a lengthy break from football despite links with the Germany job.

As mentioned, Nagelsmann is under contract until 2026, so the possibility is there for Klopp to replace him once his deal comes to an end.

Germany could look to make a change more quickly, though, after they crashed out of Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals.

“I love absolutely everything about this Liverpool, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything,” Klopp said when announcing his Liverpool exit in January.

“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

