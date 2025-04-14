Liverpool are gearing up for what has been described as a “really busy summer” by David Ornstein, who has revealed the identities of two of their big summer targets, while also revealing the names of seven players who could potentially depart Anfield this summer.

The Reds are now just a maximum of two wins away from winning the Premier League title after Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham helped Arne Slot’s side move a dominant 13 points clear at the summit. And with nearest challengers Arsenal dropping points at home to Brentford, and clearly having put their focus into the Champions League, it’s now just a question of when Liverpool‘s second English league crown in five years will be confirmed.

Their success in winning the Premier League for the first time in front of an Anfield crowd since 1990 will spark scenes of enormous celebration in the red half of Merseyside – a success made all the more remarkable given Slot has only added one player, in Federico Chiesa, from the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

However, all that is due to change this summer with Slot ready to truly put his stamp down at Anfield after spending his first year at the helm assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his players.

And with defensive and attacking additions likely to be the order of the day this summer, a telling update from trusted journalist Ornstein has revealed exactly who Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are pushing hardest to sign.

“It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment,” Ornstein told NBC Sports on Sunday.

“I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half, Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. Perhaps a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.”

As well as confirming that Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to depart for Real Madrid, and with Nunez’s time coming to a close, Ornstein has also revealed the names of five other players whose future remains under the spotlight.

“The uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate who’s going into the last 12 months of his contract, with no breakthrough on those terms.

“What’s going to happen with Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, even Luis Diaz, is approaching the final two years of his contract, so there’s a lot to sort out.”

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool escalate plans to sign sublime Prem leader as FSG’s three key transfer criteria is revealed.

Liverpool pushing hard for a £95m double Bournemouth deal

Referencing Alexander-Arnold, Ornstein confirmed: “It’s a different situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The expectation is that he will leave for Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

“Perhaps some criticism for Liverpool, for FSG on that front, for leaving it late on a younger player who has come through the system here at Anfield.”

Ornstein’s comments follow fresh on from the information provided to our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, who has revealed the Reds are preparing for what sources described to him as a ‘historic summer window’ and with Slot to be granted a huge transfer warchest to put his mark down on the squad.

Fletcher also was first to break the news of Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez way back in September, while he has also been informed that the Reds have held discussions with the agent of Huijsen as they attempt to win a crowded race for the Spain defender’s signing.

Aided by a £50m exit clause in his Bournemouth deal, Fletcher has confirmed that the Reds are joined by Real Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle and most recently, Bayern Munich, in having all expressed an interest.

Ornstein has also revealed meetings have taken place between Huijsen’s representatives and Liverpool chiefs over a possible summer switch as they look to gain an advantage over their rivals.

“I now understand that Liverpool are among the clubs with a firm interest in Dean Huijsen,” Ornstein said on a Q&A with The Athletic. “This has been reported elsewhere and is accurate. Chelsea have enquired and Arsenal are in the mix, too.

“At the moment, those are perhaps the three leading contenders but not the only ones, with Newcastle and Tottenham also keen. I believe they have all held meetings or conversations with Huijsen’s camp in the last week, but I’m not aware of offers being made just yet, so the direction of travel remains unclear.

“It has been well documented that Real Madrid held great appeal for Huijsen growing up, and they do like him, but I don’t know of them actively working on it and therefore – at the time of writing – it looks most probable he will join another Premier League club.

“I think there’s a desire on the part of Bournemouth and the player to have this situation decided asap. The £50m release clause makes it a clean and potentially quick deal to do, which we’ve seen Liverpool capitalise on in the past.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Romano on Alexander-Arnold; €150m striker bid

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided a telling update on the future of Alexander-Arnold – who has been branded a “lizard” by a high-profile UFC star – amid claims that Mo Salah’s decision to sign a new deal at Liverpool could yet persuade the defender to perform a U-turn and snub a free transfer switch to Real Madrid.

While Salah is now staying at Anfield, it’s claimed the Reds are now putting their energies into signing a new striker to play alongside him – and reports in Spain now claim Liverpool are willing to put down an opening €150m (£130.1m, $170.7m) offer to tempt a big-name striker to Anfield.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also linked with a top-class Italian midfielder this summer, although they would be facing stiff competition from Manchester City if they do make a firm approach.

VOTE: What should Liverpool do with Andy Robertson this summer?