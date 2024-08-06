David Ornstein names No 1 Liverpool signing priority; second Palace star more likely to join than Guehi

Liverpool are looking to make a new defensive midfielder their first capture of the summer transfer window, while there has also been an update on two Crystal Palace stars linked with Anfield moves.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings this summer, despite there being a new era at the club now that Arne Slot has succeeded from Jurgen Klopp. One of the reasons for the lack of incomings is that Klopp was determined to leave Liverpool with a great squad that would set them up for future success.

Nevertheless, Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have evaluated Slot’s squad and identified which areas can be sprinkled with extra stardust via a top-quality signing.

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool are eager to kickstart their summer with the arrival of a new No 6. The Reds have a top target in mind, though Ornstein does not name the player involved.

He is described as a ‘specialist’ No 6 playing outside of the Premier League, though.

It would not be a surprise if Liverpool brought in a deep-lying midfielder from the Eredivisie due to Slot’s Dutch connections. However, Slot knows that Liverpool will search far and wide to identify top transfer targets, and not just in the Netherlands.

It will be interesting to see what happens with current defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, should a new player arrive in his position in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have already rejected a €14million (£12m) offer from Marseille for Endo. The 31-year-old still has interest from Germany and could be sold if a top-class player joins Liverpool as his replacement.

Liverpool transfers: Guehi disappointment, Eze hope?

Crystal Palace duo Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi are both understood to be on Liverpool’s radar as potential signings after the Reds bring in a No 6.

Liverpool are big fans of England centre-back Guehi, though it is looking more and more likely that he will be heading elsewhere during the current transfer window.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Palace want more than £60m for Guehi and Liverpool believe this fee is ‘too expensive’.

Liverpool are ready to let the 24-year-old join rivals Newcastle United, rather than attempt a late transfer hijack. On Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that Guehi has agreed to join Newcastle in what might become a record-breaking deal for the Magpies.

While Liverpool appear set to miss out on Guehi, they have a better chance of capturing attacking midfielder Eze. The Merseyside giants have been joined by Tottenham Hotspur in formally registering their interest in the Palace playmaker.

O’Rourke adds that Palace are ‘concerned’ Eze will follow the likes of Michael Olise and Guehi in departing Selhurst Park this summer.

Eze is thought to have a £60m release clause in his Palace contract. Liverpool must decide whether the 26-year-old is worth that money, having opted against paying a similar fee on his team-mate Guehi.

