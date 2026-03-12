Ornstein drops stunning updates on Liverpool sacking Slot and sealing unexpected deal

Tier one source, David Ornstein, has delivered the goods on two of the biggest stories engulfing Liverpool right now – Arne Slot’s future and Ibrahima Konate’s contract.

It’s been a painful season so far for Liverpool who can’t seem to get out of second gear. The Reds look a shadow of the side that won the Premier League title last term despite spending over £400m on high calibre new signings over the summer.

Much of the blame – at least among the fanbase – is being apportioned to the manager, and there are no shortage of reports claiming the Dutchman is in serious trouble.

One over the past 48 hours even claimed Liverpool owners FSG are ‘livid’ with the team’s on-field decline. And with Liverpool a goal down heading into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Galatasaray, their mood might sink even lower next Wednesday.

However, sources at TEAMtalk have painted a rosier picture for Slot. We’ve been told his position will come under review at the end of the season, but for the time being at least, there are no plans to make a mid-season managerial change, despite Xabi Alonso’s instant availability.

Now, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided his take on the situation, and from what he’s been hearing, Liverpool are determined to stick by their man beyond the summer.

After admitting his surprise at how large the section of Liverpool’s fanbase that wants Slot gone is, Ornstein said: “Liverpool, from what we hear, are steadfastly behind Arne Slot.

“He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their head coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they’d be looking at, and that’s there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.

“Of course, the situation needs to improve, but they think he can be the man to do that, and he’s happy there, so I’m expecting this [Slot and Liverpool] to go on.”

Ornstein then turned his attention to Liverpool’s efforts to retain some of the biggest stars already at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch recently penned fresh terms, while Dominik Szoboszlai is in talks over an extension. A new deal for Alexis Mac Allister will be addressed in due course, but it’s not something that’s on the table right now.

Instead, the priority for Liverpool as far as new contracts go is getting a positive outcome from their lengthy discussions with centre-back Konate that began all the way back in the autumn of 2024.

At times, it’s looked like Konate was destined for the exit, especially when Real Madrid were sniffing around the player.

However, TEAMtalk recently revealed Liverpool have put their most lucrative offer yet to the French centre-back, who is out of contract at season’s end. And per Ornstein, there is now a “will on both sides” to get a deal done.

“I think there’s constructive conversation around that one,” said the trusted reporter. “I do think there is still a will on both sides – player and club – to try and find an agreement.

“It’s not there yet, but the conversations from what we hear are continuing and are pretty cordial.”

Finishing off by getting back to Slot once more, Ornstein concluded: “I don’t think taking out the head coach is on Liverpool’s agenda at all, even though it’s what some fans might want to see.”

