Liverpool and Manchester United scouts were watching RB Leipzig at the weekend, and there is nothing unusual in that, as they have been tracking wing starlet Yan Diomande very closely in recent months, but TEAMtalk can reveal another player was a big reason for their presence.

Leipzig boosted their push for a top-four finish with a 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, with the ever-impressive Diomande netting his 11th goal of the season.

The highly-rated forward has been closely monitored by both Liverpool and United for months, along with a host of other top clubs.

However, TEAMtalk understands that attention is no longer solely on Diomande.

Sources have confirmed that Leipzig captain David Raum has also emerged as a player of significant interest to both Premier League giants in recent months.

The Germany international left-back has been in outstanding form this season and delivered a Player of the Match performance in the weekend victory – a display that did not go unnoticed by watching scouts.

His emergence as a target is particularly timely, with both Premier League rivals actively looking to strengthen in his position.

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Liverpool tracking THREE brilliant RB Leipzig stars

As we have previously reported, United are actively searching for a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw, while Liverpool are also in the market as they prepare for the departure of Andy Robertson.

The Reds are understood to be targeting a player who can both fill the void left by Robertson and challenge Milos Kerkez for a starting role at Anfield.

Raum’s profile – combining top-level experience, leadership and attacking quality – makes him an appealing option for both clubs.

Raum has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, further increasing his attractiveness as a potential signing in the upcoming window.

Leipzig, for their part, are keen to retain both Raum and Diomande as they look to build on their progress, but their resolve could be tested.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, the club have already agreed to allow centre-back Castello Lukeba to leave this summer, and his departure could play a key role in reshaping their squad and finances, and Liverpool are also interested in him, along with Diomande.

That situation may open the door for Leipzig to push ahead with new contracts for key players, but it could also present an opportunity for interested clubs to make their move.

Latest Liverpool news: Ornstein on Slot sack / Hughes eyeing Prem winger

Meanwhile, respected reporter David Ornstein has reported the latest on Liverpool’s stance on the future of under-pressure manager Arne Slot, and his information tallies with the updates we have released recently.

The ‘intention’ is to give the Dutchman more time and keep him in post for next season, and three major signings are expected to arrive at Liverpool, to help them improve on a disappointing campaign.

In other news, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is reportedly expected to be “on the phone” to potentially raid his former club Bournemouth.

It’s claimed that the Reds are interested in Bournemouth winger Eli Junior Kroupi, who has notched 10 goals this season and also has admirers at Chelsea.