Liverpool plan ‘formal’ approach for €200,000-a-week star as source reveals ‘alarm bells ringing’ at Anfield

Liverpool plan to make a formal approach for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window in an effort to bring him to Anfield in 2026, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Real Madrid’s desire to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace has complicated matters for Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, with Liverpool among the clubs keen on the centre-back. The defending Premier League champions could lose Ibrahima Konate next summer and want to bring in a suitable replacement.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 campaign and is a top target for Real Madrid.

Liverpool were close to a deal for Marc Guehi in the summer of 2025 and remain keen on the Palace star for next year.

Guehi, who had undergone a medical at Liverpool before Palace decided to pull the plug on the deal on the final day of the summer transfer window, will become a free agent next summer when his current deal with the London club runs out.

Upamecano has also emerged as a major target for Liverpool, with the 26-year-old France international centre-back in talks with Bayern over a new contract and extending his stay at the defending Bundesliga champions beyond the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that should Upamecano, who is on €10million per year (approximately €200,000 / £174,000 per week), not sign a new deal with Bayern by January, then Liverpool will formally make an approach, with the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes aware that the defender would be able to sign a pre-contract with the defending Premier League champions then.

Jones said when asked about Liverpool and Upamecano: “If there is no agreement on a Bayern deal by the New Year, then Liverpool are expected to more formally show their interest in the player.

“They would need to move quickly because they are not the only club with eyes on him, Real Madrid also have half an eye on him at the moment.

“These three clubs are very much looking to sort out a similar problem for next season, so the same names keep circulating between them.

“A lot of the situation will be led by Liverpool’s own need for a new centre-back, with no new deal for Konate sorted yet.

“It remains the case that Madrid very much want him as part of their project that sees them targeting top players as their contracts wind down.

“Madrid seem convinced that Konate is interested – the stories surrounding them are not just speculation.

“I’m not sure how much Liverpool fans would care about Konate leaving if they can land one of their top targets.”

‘Alarm bells ringing at Liverpool’ over Marc Guehi

Jones has also revealed that Liverpool are worried about the threat from Real Madrid in their pursuit of Guehi.

While Konate is Madrid’s number one centre-back target, Los Blancos view Guehi as a good market opportunity given his quality, extensive experience in the Premier League and status as a free agent next summer.

When asked about Guehi, Jones said: “We are hearing, seriously, for the first time that Real Madrid have interest in Guehi’s situation and that will set more alarm bells ringing at Liverpool.

“They always knew that missing out on him in the summer would lead to complications down the line – but I think it might actually become even more difficult than expected.

“Guehi is open to anything and everything for next summer and Liverpool’s bid to sign him last summer no longer counts for much.

“He will seek to push himself to the highest level he can, as long as he feels it genuinely suits him and that he can be successful.

“From a career standpoint point this is a huge moment for Guehi, and it will also prove to be financially lucrative.

“I don’t know that Guehi is right at the top of their list, but he absolutely fits the model they are now making a huge part of each recruitment phase, so he is in there with the likes of Upamecano and Konate.

“The fact that he is a free agent at the end of the season is significant, and I would expect there are advances in January for clubs to set up a pre-agreement.”

“Guehi won’t rush into anything, but this is an exciting situation for him.”

