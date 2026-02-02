Fabrizio Romano has revealed the decision that Dayot Upamecano has made on his future at Bayern Munich, which will come as a huge blow for Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Bayern defender Upamecano has long been on Liverpool’s radar. With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the defending Premier League champions are on the hunt for a new centre-back.

Even though Liverpool have a deal in place for Jeremy Jacquet, with Virgil van Dijk 34 now and Giovanni Leoni still only 19, the Reds need another older, more mature and more established centre-back.

On January 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Bayern Munich have told Upamecano that the new contract on the table for him will last for a few more weeks.

Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and the defending Bundesliga champions want the France international to stay.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are among the clubs that have spoken to Upamecano’s camp over a deal in the summer of 2026 as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Upamecano’s situation, with the transfer guru claiming that the 27-year-old has agreed to sign the new offer from Bayern.

Romano wrote on X at 6:12pm on February 2: “EXCLUSIVE: Dayot Upamecano approves new deal at Bayern, clubs interested are informed!

“He’s set to sign new contract soon at FC Bayern, happy to stay as huge boost for the club after big efforts from club and player side to make it happen.

“It will be valid until 2030.”

Jamie Carragher wants new centre-back at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that even though Jacquet is joining the Reds, the Merseyside club need to sign another centre-back.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that Konate is unlikely to stay at Liverpool beyond the end of the season, with the France international centre-back yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Jacquet is a similar profile to Konate. Can cover big spaces. Pace, Liverpool will play with a high line.

“It looks like Liverpool are really future-proofing the centre-back area because Konate looks like he’s going to move on.

“Also, the age of Virgil van Dijk. Let’s not forget, next summer, he’ll be off the back of the World Cup.

“The young centre-back they bought in the summer, Leoni, will be coming back from an ACL.

“Liverpool will sign this lad in the summer but I think Liverpool will go and sign another big centre-back.

“Who I’d say will replace Konate, alongside Virgil van Dijk and this new guy, will be the backup to those players.”

