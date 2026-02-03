Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were informed on deadline day that long‑term target Dayot Upamecano has agreed fresh terms and will remain at Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can confirm, and now the Reds have a contingency plan in place.

We reported last month that Bayern had warned the French centre‑half, who was due to be out of contract this summer, that the club would withdraw their offer if he did not commit.

That hard-line tactic has paid off, with Upamecano now set to stay in Munich – another successful negotiation for sporting chief Max Eberl.

Bayern’s recruitment and sporting structure have enjoyed a strong run of renewals in recent seasons.

The club have already secured new deals for Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, and Upamecano will now join that impressive list as Bayern close the door on a potential summer departure.

Sources say the 27‑year‑old attracted offers and serious interest from across Europe. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were among the English clubs to be given outline terms as they prepared for the possibility of signing Upamecano on a free transfer, while Real Madrid and Barcelona also monitored the situation closely.

But those approaches were ultimately academic. Sources close to Bayern have confirmed to TEAMtalk: “Dayot has agreed to stay and it is a huge boost to the club, they knew there was some strong interest, particularly from England, but the player has opted to stay – Bayern are very happy.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool have a decision to make after Upamecano blow

For the Premier League trio, the news ends a long‑running chase for a defender who has been on their radar for multiple windows.

Chelsea and Spurs will now have to pivot their summer planning, although Liverpool had better news on Monday as they secured their long-term future at central defence with the capture of Jeremy Jacquet.

However, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Anfield at the season’s end, and club captain Virgil van Dijk past his prime, Liverpool could still potentially look to add another new centre-back at the end of the season.

Liverpool could decide to back 19-year-old Giovani Leoni to be Van Dijk’s long-term successor, though. He joined from Parma last summer in a deal worth £26million last summer, and impressed before suffering an ACL injury, which ruled him out for this season.

There is confidence at Liverpool that Leoni could form an effective partnership with Jacquet in the future, negating the need for another defensive addition.

But from Bayern’s perspective, the deal for Upamecano is a clear win for Eberl and the sporting department – a demonstration that decisive negotiation and a clear stance on contract timelines can keep key players at the Allianz Arena.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool news: Jacquet transfer claim, Man Utd hijack attempt

Meanwhile, the bulk of outlets have reported that Liverpool agreed a deal worth £55million plus £5million in add-ons with Rennes for Jacquet, but Fabrizio Romano claims that the actual fee is higher.

When posting on X, Romano states that real total fee is slightly higher, and the portion of the overall cost that’s made up of add-ons is slightly higher too.

Romano wrote: “Jeremy Jacquet joins Liverpool on €60m (£51.8m / $70.8m) plus €12m (€10.4m / $14.2m) add-ons deal from Rennes, contract until June 2031 plus option.”

In other news, reports on deadline day claimed that Manchester United made a late attempt to hijack Liverpool’s move for Jacquet.