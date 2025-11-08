Fabrizio Romano drops Dayot Upamecano to Real Madrid bombshell in bittersweet update for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has disputed claims in the French media that Real Madrid have an agreement with Dayot Upamecano, and while Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be pleased with the update, Bayern Munich are not giving up on convincing the defender to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new central defender in 2026. While Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season, both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger’s current deals with Los Blancos expire next summer.

This has led Liverpool and Madrid to go head-to-head for a top defender, with Dayot Upamecano a firm target for both clubs.

Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and although talks have been going on over a new deal, nothing has materialised yet.

There have been reports in the French media this week that Upamecano has ‘a verbal agreement’ with Real Madrid over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the claim, noting that while there have been contacts, nothing is set in stone.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you guys is that, as of today, there have been contacts between Upamecano’s agents and other clubs.

“It’s about Real Madrid, it’s about English clubs, it’s about Paris Saint-Germain as well, PSG are also there.

“So, there have been meetings and conversations, but I am not aware of any agreement reached, also because Bayern keep pushing to extend his contract.”

Bayern Munich trying to convince Dayot Upamecano – Romano

Liverpool will be delighted to learn that Upamecano has not given his word to Madrid, which means that the Reds do have a chance of convincing the France international centre-back to make the switch to Anfield.

However, Romano has revealed that Bayern are still trying to persuade Upamecano to put pen to paper on a new deal and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

This will come as a blow to Liverpool, who will hope that Upamecano decides to snub a new contract from Bayern and move to Anfield in 2026.

Romano added: “Bayern had a new meeting in the last month with his agents, in the last, let’s say, three weeks, and they will have more meetings with the agents of Upamecano.

“So, Bayern are still fighting to keep Upamecano at the club.

“Bayern are involving the coach, Vincent Kompany, who now has a lot of power in terms of internally and also with the players, to try to convince Upamecano.

“So, they are pushing from Bayern to extend his contract.

“Bayern still in conversation. They are not giving up, and it means nothing has been agreed with Real Madrid.

“So, Real Madrid can be there, but there are more clubs. Real Madrid have more options, including Konate from Liverpool.

“So, Real Madrid will sign a defender in the summer. This is the intention, but at the moment, still nothing done or agreed with Upamecano.

“We have to wait and follow the situation because Bayern are still very much into the conversation, and there are more clubs, PSG and more.”

