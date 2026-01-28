Real Madrid step aside for Liverpool to complete blockbuster deal as surprise ‘talks’ over Greek star emerge

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool will not face any competition from Real Madrid in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report, while Besiktas are in talks with the Reds over a deal for Kostas Tsimikas.

Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, while Virgil van Dijk is 34 now. With Marc Guehi joining Manchester City from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, the need and urgency for a new centre-back for Liverpool has never been higher.

Like Konate, Dayot Upamecano, too, will become a free agent in the summer of 2026, as things stand.

The France international centre-back is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and has yet to agree on a new deal.

Liverpool face NO Real Madrid competition for Dayot Upamecano

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported on his website, CF Bayern Insider, that Bayern have set Upamecano a deadline of mid-February to sign a new deal.

The defending German champions need to know by the middle of next month if the Frenchman will sign the new contract that has been on the table since Christmas.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported interest from Liverpool in Upamecano, adding that the 27-year-old would love to join the Reds or Real Madrid.

Plettenberg told Sky Sports: “Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer.

“Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031.

“ There’s a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn €20m gross per year and receive a big signing fee, together with his agent.

“But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon.

“But my opinion is he’s waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.

“Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that.”

However, Madrid are not keen on a deal for Upamecano even as a free agent, according to Defensa Central.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Madrid have ‘definitively ruled out signing’ the defender.

That is because the €20m-a-year (£17.3m, $23.9m) salary and the €20m (£17.3m, $23.9m) signing-on fee have ‘deterred’ Madrid, with president Florentino Perez unwilling to pay that much to Upamecano.

Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer after he left Bayern, and the Spanish and European powerhouse have learnt from that mistake, with the defender having injury issues throughout his time at Estadio Bernabeu.

With Madrid now seemingly stepping aside for Upamecano, the road is now clear for Liverpool to strike a deal for the French defender and complete a superb bargain transfer.

Besiktas in talks for Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas is on loan at AS Roma at the moment, having joined the Italian club rom Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

There have been suggestions that the Greece international left-back could go back to Liverpool, if Andy Robertson leaves for Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma are able to find a replacement left-back.

It has now emerged that Besiktas are in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Tsimikas.

Journalist Efecan Oztas wrote on X at 11:45am on January 28, 2026: “Beşiktaş is interested in Konstantinos Tsimikas, the Greek left-back who plays for Liverpool and is currently on loan at Roma.

“The black-and-whites are continuing their talks for the player’s loan agreement while also gathering information from Liverpool regarding the transfer conditions.

“Discussions are also underway with the player’s side. “

Harvey Elliott future in limbo

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reiterated that he is unlikely to play Harvey Elliott again this season.

Elliott joined Villa on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

There is an obligatory clause of £35million (€40m, $46.7m) in the winger’s contract that will be triggered once he makes 10 appearances for Villa.

However, Elliott has played only five matches in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side so far this season, with the Villa boss once again saying that he does not plan to use him despite including him in the squad to face RB Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Emery told Sky Sports News: “There are still five days to finish the transfer window. With Harvey, it is not changing.

“We spoke with him clearly. He is a fantastic guy. On Sunday, he was on the bench. If we needed some help from him, he was ready to do,

“Tomorrow he is in the squad to but for him, it is not changing from the situation he has now.”

