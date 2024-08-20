Liverpool are primed to make Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the first signing of the Arne Slot era and what that means for Alisson Becker has been revealed, while Richard Hughes’ masterplan will no longer include a Premier League rival.

The Reds remain the only team in Europe’s top five leagues still to sign a player this summer. However, that’s not for a lack of trying on Liverpool’s part, with the club frustratingly falling short in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool had earmarked the Real Sociedad and Spain ace as their primary transfer target regardless of position..

However, after Zubimendi reneged on his verbal promise to sporting director Richard Hughes, Liverpool have elected to abort their midfield plans rather than sign the next best option.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are looking to the future in the goalkeeping position, with Alisson Becker due to turn 32 in October.

The Brazilian remains arguably the No 1 goalkeeper in world football. However, Liverpool – especially while Michael Edwards is in situ – have always been a club that have planned for the future.

As such, Liverpool acted on their long-standing interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili one week ago when forging an agreement on personal terms with the Georgian.

Mamardashvili, 23, is widely viewed as one of the premier goalkeepers in world football and club side Valencia are reluctantly willing to cash in.

Valencia value the 6ft 6in Georgian in the €35m-€40m range. The Times’ Paul Joyce previously reported Liverpool believe a deal worth €35m/£30m would represent excellent value.

Liverpool’s initial plan for Mamardashvili included Bournemouth

Liverpool’s initial plan was to sign Mamardashvili and officially register the player one year from now in the summer of 2025.

The idea there was to facilitate Mamardashvili joining Premier League side Bournemouth on loan from Valencia for the 2024/25 season.

Premier League rules stipulate a club cannot loan a player to another EPL side in the same window in which they were signed.

As such, Valencia would loan Mamardashvili to Bournemouth for one season before Liverpool officially complete their move in 2025. At that point, Liverpool would then decide whether to offload Alisson and make Mamardashvili their new No 1.

Liverpool closing on first signing; new masterplan revealed

According to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are closing in on a deal with Valencia. However, Bournemouth will no longer be a part of sporting director Hughes’ masterplan.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Liverpool for June 2025 now getting close, advancing to final stages!

“Liverpool and Valencia in contact to agree on add-ons structure, package over €30m.

“Mamardashvili would stay at Valencia on loan one season.”

As mentioned, Liverpool’s new plan would see Mamardashvili signed and registered in the coming days before loaning the keeper back to Valencia. Bournemouth would no longer factor into the equation.

TEAMtalk’s sources have since been able to confirm Liverpool’s masterplan involves selling Alisson to the Saudi Pro League in either 2025 or 2026. Alisson is contracted to Liverpool until 2027.

In that scenario, Liverpool would collect a significant fee for a player who will go down as one of their all-time greats, though will be in his mid-30s at the time.

Mamardashvili would then take the starting role and Liverpool would continue to have one of the game’s leading keepers between the sticks for the rest of the 2020s and beyond.

