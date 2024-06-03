Liverpool are showing strong interest in bringing a deadly 21-goal winger to Anfield this summer, and why they hold an advantage over fellow suitor Crystal Palace has been revealed.

Slot, 45, is officially in charge at Liverpool and hopes of launching a title challenge in his maiden season are high. The Reds were in the mix for the vast bulk of the 2023/24 campaign, though faltered down the stretch when their forwards failed to fire.

One wide player who had no trouble converting his chances last season was Leeds United ace, Crysencio Summerville.

Indeed, the Dutchman, 22, scored 21 goals in all competitions and provided a further 10 assists too.

The lively right-footer was generally deployed on the left and proved too hot to handle for Championship defences.

Summerville was named the Championship’s Player of the Season, though his efforts weren’t enough to fire Leeds to promotion.

Having fallen at the final hurdle in the play-offs, the future of Summerville is a key topic at Elland Road.

Leeds are expected to cash in on several of their highest profile stars and no one shone brighter than Summerville last term.

Leeds valued the wide man around the £30m mark and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are showing “concrete” interest in making a deal.

Chelsea – as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back on February 28 – are also big admirers of Summerville. Incoming Blues boss Enzo Marseca is understood to be keen to bring the Leeds ace to Stamford Bridge too.

Summerville on the move

“Crysencio Summerville is expected to change clubs this summer, and there are two clubs monitoring Crysencio Summerville more than others,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“One is Liverpool and the other one is Chelsea. These two clubs are showing interest in Summerville.

“Let’s see what Chelsea and Liverpool will decide to do in terms of negotiation. We are not yet at that stage, but the interest in Summerville is really concrete with these two clubs involved.

“Let’s see if some other club will also move behind the scenes, but for sure, could be one to watch for the summer transfer window.”

According to a fresh update from the Mirror, a third club has entered the frame for Summerville – Crystal Palace.

They state Oliver Glasner’s side have earmarked Summerville as the perfect buy in the event they lose either Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze.

What’s more, the prospect of more guaranteed game-time at Selhurst Park could appeal to the player.

However, Palace could be hamstrung by the respective timings involved in any such deals.

Summerville transfer reliant on Eze/Olise exits

In the event Leeds do sell Summerville they’ll want to quickly wrap up a deal to ensure the fee counts towards this season’s books. A deal would have to be completed before June 30 for that to happen.

Given Palace will only move for Summerville if Olise or Eze leave, their pursuit is effectively on hold for the time being, thus giving Liverpool and Chelsea an edge.

Chelsea have proven a massive draw for rising young stars over recent seasons and twice signed players Liverpool had tabled bids for. Indeed, both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia chose the Blues over the Reds last summer.

Nonetheless, with Liverpool offering Champions League football next term and Chelsea resigned to the Europa Conference League, Arne Slot’s club boast an obvious advantage.

