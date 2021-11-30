Liverpool are reportedly on ‘red alert’ after learning that a Premier League club is willing to accept a cut-price fee for a star attacker.

The Reds need reinforcements along their forward line as they prepare to lose Mo Salah and Sadio Mane this winter. The goalscoring duo will represent Egypt and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on January 9.

Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi is one option. The teenager is already on 15 goals for the campaign, alerting some of Europe’s biggest clubs to a potential deal. As such, Liverpool will need to beat Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to his services with a major bid.

Salzburg chief Harald Lurzer recently gave an update on Adeyemi’s future. He said: “We are aware that Karim will probably take the next step next summer. We don’t want to put any obstacles in the way.”

It looks like the Austrian outfit do not want to lose their starlet during the middle of a campaign. They will however be open to a transfer come the start of the summer window.

A more immediate attacking signing could be Wolves’ Adama Traore. The eight-time Spain international has long had admirers at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is a fan of his ball-carrying skills, which could work well in Liverpool’s fast-paced system. The Reds were keen to engineer a deal in the summer but were put off by his £50million price tag.

Football Insider provide a big new update on the 25-year-old’s future. They report that Wolves are now willing to do business at just £20m in January. They could be pushed down to £18m if Liverpool negotiate successfully.

The West Midlands outfit are aiming to sell Traore so they can fund Hwang Hee-chan’s permanent move. The forward is partway through a loan spell from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool know Wolves’ position and are now on ‘red alert’. They believe a cut-price deal can be struck as we head towards January.

Klopp talks Liverpool star’s Ballon d’Or ranking

Meanwhile, Klopp has given his opinion on Mo Salah’s Ballon d’Or ranking. The forward finished seventh, despite having an exceptional year in front of goal.

“I saw the vote somewhere, but don’t ask me, it’s your fault. You are the journalists,” Klopp said.

“If you think he should be higher up, then you have to convince your colleagues.

“I’m really not sure what it is about 100 per cent, I think that you can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has, for the footballer he is.

“But if you don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski this time then it’s quite tricky to get it at all. Yes, Mo definitely should have been higher up.”

