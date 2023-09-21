Liverpool deal falls into their lap, with agreement to go against recent Reds trend

A Liverpool deal is there for the making following a player’s recent interview, though any agreement would buck a recent Reds trend.

Liverpool entered the summer window in desperate need of a midfield rebuild. That area of the pitch hampered the Reds at every turn last season and a slew of new faces were always likely to arrive.

In total, Jurgen Klopp added four new midfielders to his ranks – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The quartet filled the various voids left by Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

The common theme among the departed stars was they had all seen better days in a Liverpool shirt. Of the five, only Fabinho and Naby Keita were under the age of 30. Fabinho will reach that landmark next month.

The need to reinfuse Liverpool’s squad with youth – not just in midfield – became increasingly apparent in recent years. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are two high profile examples of the Reds severing ties with impactful players who don’t offer long-term security.

Another who could join the exodus is centre-half Joel Matip. The 32-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and reports have claimed Liverpool have their eye on a €55m replacement.

Matip is no longer first choice for Klopp, with Ibrahima Konate supplanting the centre-half as Virgil van Dijk’s primary partner.

Nonetheless, if Matip’s recent interview with Sky Germany is anything to go by, a contract extension will be straight forward if Liverpool desire it.

‘You can’t just leave Liverpool’ – Matip

When quizzed about only playing for two clubs in his professional career (Schalke and Liverpool), Matip suggested he has no intention of leaving the Reds any time soon.

“Schalke was of course my youth club – as a Schalke fan it was an absolute honour to play there,” said Matip. “I had the opportunity to do that for a long time.

“And here in Liverpool, with these absolutely top conditions, you can’t just leave.

“I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to constantly change clubs. But everyone has to decide that for themselves.

“In any case, I find consistency helpful.”

Strength in depth cannot be overlooked for a club like Liverpool who’ll hope to be back in the Champions League next season.

While Matip is not the force he once was, it could make sense to keep an experienced operator who knows the club inside out around for an extra year or two.

Furthermore, when asked if Matip will end his career having only played for Schalke and Liverpool, the defender stressed he’d be “perfectly happy” with his career rounding out that way.

“I’m at an age where I don’t worry so much about the future anymore,” continued Matip. “I try to make the most of every day and don’t look too far ahead.

“If in the end it was just these two clubs, I would be perfectly happy. But in football you never know for sure.”

Clearly, Liverpool will not meet resistance from Matip if they do put fresh terms to the player over the next nine months.

READ MORE: Klopp identifies Serie A superstar as prime Salah successor but Liverpool facing £130m Real Madrid battle