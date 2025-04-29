Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Dean Huijsen, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Bournemouth have identified Albian Hajdari as a potential replacement for the defender.

Arne Slot may have just led Liverpool to the Premier League title, but the Merseyside club have already been planning for next season. With the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all set to get stronger, the Reds are aware that standing still and not strengthening their squad this summer would be regression.

Liverpool have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but the Premier League club believe that there is scope for improvement – and some quality cover – in that department.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 18 that Liverpool have ‘taken concrete steps’ to sign Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Spain international centre-back has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

A recent report claims that Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign Huijsen in the summer transfer window, and the Reds will be encouraged to hear that the Cherries are already planning for life without the 20-year-old centre-back.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth are exploring options to strengthen their defence following the expected departure of Huijsen.

We reported last week that Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck is on Bournemouth’s radar, with the Italian club ready to sell him at the right price.

TEAMtalk can also now reveal that the Cherries are also seriously looking at Hajdari, the left-footed centre-back currently playing for FC Lugano.

Hajdari is seen as a very smart investment. The 21-year-old Swiss defender has a contract with Lugano until 2028, but he has a release clause of only €5million (£4.25m, $5.7m) in his contract.

Bournemouth face Albian Hajdari competition – sources

While Hajdari would be an excellent value for money for Bournemouth, who are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment, the Cherries are facing stiff competition for the youngster.

TEAMtalk understands that Torino are already in concrete talks for Hajdari.

Sources have told us that Bologna and Lazio have also shown interest in the 21-year-old centre-back.

German club Bayer Leverkusen view Hajdari as a possible replacement if Piero Hincapie leaves, whule Ligue 1 club Marseille have made inquiries too.

Bournemouth are looking for a young and talented centre-back, and believe that Hajdari’s quality, combined with his low price, makes him an ideal candidate.

With so many clubs following him closely, Hajdari is expected to be one of the most wanted defenders on the summer transfer market.

Who is Albian Hajdari?

By Samuel Bannister

Huijsen was once on the books of Juventus without ever getting too much of a chance to prove himself there – and the same can be said for Hajdari.

In fact, the Swiss-born centre-back was owned by Juventus between 2020 and 2023. Aged 17 when they signed him, Hajdari was allowed to keep developing in his homeland with Basel at first.

Between July 2021 and January 2022, Hajdari was in Juventus limbo until they loaned him out to Lugano. He later made that move permanent and has been there ever since.

When Lugano originally acquired Hajdari, their sporting director, Carlos da Silva, described him as someone “with great prospects, with considerable athletic build and technical strength.”

A left-footed centre-back, Hajdari is composed in possession but also strong in duels. He doesn’t panic out of position either, showing his strength even in wider areas and playing at left-back on occasions last season, but he’s best suited to a central defensive role.

He made his senior international debut for Switzerland in March 2025, which came after nine caps for the under-21 national team.

Hajdari, who is 1.89m tall, has gained experience on the European stage too, mainly in the Conference League. He received a red card, though, in Lugano’s loss to Celje this season, which sealed their elimination.

He will be back on those kind of stages, though, should all go to plan as he progresses.