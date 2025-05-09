Liverpool have ramped up their chase for Dean Huijsen with a formal offer to the defender, according to a report in Spain, which has revealed the club that the Bournemouth defender is keen on joining.

Huijsen moved to Bournemouth from Juventus only last summer, but he is already in huge demand, with Liverpool among the clubs keen. The 20-year-old centre-back, who has earned two caps for Spain already, has scored three goals and given one assist in 33 appearances for Bournemouth so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 5 that Liverpool and Chelsea are competing to prise Huijsen away from Bournemouth.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid are also interested in the 20-year-old, who, according to Bournemouth Sporting Director, Tiago Pinto, in Gianluca Di Marzio this week ‘is one of the five best central defenders in the world and in two years he will be the best’.

Pinto added that ‘signing Huijsen is like taking a lottery ticket knowing that it is already a winner’.

Liverpool are determined to seal a deal for Huijsen, with SER Deportivos reporting that the newly-crowned Premier League champions have already ‘presented a firm offer’ to the defender.

Arne Slot’s side are said to have ‘presented him with a formal proposal’, with Huijsen having a £50million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also made a formal proposal to Huijsen.

SER Deportivos has claimed that in England, it is Chelsea that are ‘the best placed’ club to sign the defender.

The London outfit have made the signing of the Spanish youngster ‘a priority’ and ‘want him for the Club World Cup’.

Dean Huijsen wants to join Real Madrid

While Liverpool are pressing ahead with their quest to bring Huijsen to Anfield, the Merseyside club are facing a major threat from Madrid.

According to SER Deportivos, Huijsen’s father has submitted a written authorisation to a law firm to negotiate with Madrid over a deal on behalf of the Bournemouth defender.

Huijsen’s entourage are willing to wait for Madrid, but they also want Los Blancos to act quickly and make an offer for the defender as soon as possile.

The Spain international centre-back wants to move to Madrid, and while Los Blancos are interested in a summer deal, last season’s La Liga and Champions League winners want to get Xabi Alonso’s views first.

Alonso is leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season and is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid boss.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.