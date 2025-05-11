Real Madrid are actively trying to beat Liverpool to the signing of Dean Huijsen, according to the Spanish media, as Bournemouth drop a major hint that the defender will leave.

Huijsen has yet to complete a full Premier League season, but the defender’s impressive performances and evident potential have drawn attention from major clubs, such as Liverpool and Madrid. Chelsea are also believed to be interested in a summer deal for the Bournemouth star, while Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, too.

TEAMtalk understands that Huijsen has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth, with Liverpool and Chelsea among the clubs tempted to trigger it.

There was even a report in Spain this week claiming that Liverpool have ‘presented’ Huijsen ‘with a formal proposal’ and have made him ‘a firm offer’.

However, the defender has been waiting to hear back from Madrid after his father authorised a law firm to deal with Los Blancos on behalf of the Bournemouth star.

AS journalist Eduardo Burgos has now revealed that Madrid are ‘pushing’ to get a deal done for Huijsen.

Last season’s LaLiga champions are planning to hold new talks with the defender’s entourage next week.

The 20-year-old Spain international centre-back himself is said to be prioritising a move to Madrid despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in him.

Burgos wrote on X: “Real Madrid is pushing for Dean Huijsen. New contacts with his entourage are expected next week, after El Clásico. Defence is the priority; no crazy moves.

“The player is prioritising a move to the Bernabéu, despite having interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.”

Real Madrid-centric website, Defensa Central, has added that ‘Huijsen’s dream is to play for Real Madrid’.

The report has noted that Bournemouth are aware that it will be very difficult to keep hold of Huijsen, who will have many offers.

The 20-year-old joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024, and has scored three goals and provided one assist in 34 appearances for the Cherries this season.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The stunning Real Madrid XI for Xabi Alonso with Alexander-Arnold first of five new signings

Bournemouth planning for life without Dean Huijsen

With Huijsen having a release clause of £50million in his contract, Bournemouth are fully aware that they are helpless to do anything should a rival club trigger it and the defender decides to move.

The Premier League club have already been planning for life without Huijsen, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on April 29 that Bournemouth have identified Albian Hajdari as a potential replacement.

The left-footed FC Lugano centre-back will be a bargain signing as he has a release clause of just €5million (£4.25m, $5.7m) in his contract.

The Daily Mail has now mentioned another name that the Cherries are chasing, should they have to sell Huijsen.

Nantes centre-back Nathan Zeze is now on Bournemouth’s radar.

It has been claimed that Zeze, 19, will cost £17million.

Latest Real Madrid news: Shock Barcelona transfer, De Bruyne offer

A sensational report in Spain has claimed that Xabi Alonso wants Madrid to sign a top Barcelona midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Alonso is reportedly set to become the new Madrid boss, and the outgoing Bayer Leverkusen manager wants to make a very controversial signing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was always consistent in his response to Liverpool about joining Madrid.

It has been claimed in the Spanish media that Liverpool even offered Alexander-Arnold more money to stay at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Madrid have responded to the prospect of signing Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with Manchester City runs out.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?